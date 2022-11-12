Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris to active roster for matchup with Titans

Nov 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Denver elevated tackle Quinn Bailey and defensive end Jonathan Harris for the Week 10 matchup, the team announced Saturday.

Bailey has not appeared in a game this season but has played six career games for the Broncos. Denver ruled out tackle Cam Fleming earlier on Saturday.

Harris has played one game this season, as he saw 23 defensive snaps in an 11-10 win over the 49ers. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound player has appeared in nine career games.

Teams are eligible to elevate players from the practice squad to the game-day roster on three occasions each season. Following the game, Bailey and Harris will each revert to the practice squad without passing through waivers.

