Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

Sep 23, 2023 at 02:26 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.

The Broncos elevated Washington from the practice squad to the game-day roster for their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.

Washington played 60 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps in Week 2, as he contributed 18 plays for the unit. He did not play on offense.

An eighth-year player, Washington has appeared in 84 career games. He spent the last five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Washington has now been elevated twice from the practice squad to game-day roster. Players may be elevated a maximum of three times, at which point they must either be signed to the 53-man roster or pass through waivers to return to the practice squad.

