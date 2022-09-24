Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football," the Broncos have elevated defensive end Jonathan Harris and wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad for the game.

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

Along the defensive line, the Broncos listed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (neck) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow) as questionable for Sunday's game. Jones did not practice on Friday.

Harris has appeared in eight career games, and in 2021, he record 10 total tackles and a quarterback hit in three games with the Broncos.

At wide receiver, the Broncos have three players listed as questionable: Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder), KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring).