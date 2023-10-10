Denver Broncos | News

Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

Oct 10, 2023 at 03:13 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon regain one of their top receiving threats.

Denver designated tight end Greg Dulcich for return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Dulcich is now eligible to practice with the team, and he participated during the media-viewing portion of Tuesday's walkthrough.

The Broncos also released wide receiver Michael Bandy from their practice squad.

Dulcich remains on injured reserve, but he is eligible to be activated for Denver's Week 6 game against the Chiefs.

"He's out here moving around," Payton said on Tuesday. "... I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close."

The Broncos now have a 21-day window in which they must activate Dulcich to the 53-man roster. If the team chooses not to activate him in that span, he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.

Each team is permitted to activate eight players from IR back to the active roster over the course of the season. Denver activated P.J. Locke ahead of a Week 5 game vs. the Jets.

Injured in the first half of Week 1, Dulcich recorded two catches for 22 yards before suffering a hamstring injury.

As a rookie in 2022, he caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

