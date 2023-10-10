Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon regain one of their top receiving threats.

Denver designated tight end Greg Dulcich for return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Dulcich is now eligible to practice with the team, and he participated during the media-viewing portion of Tuesday's walkthrough.

The Broncos also released wide receiver Michael Bandy from their practice squad.

Dulcich remains on injured reserve, but he is eligible to be activated for Denver's Week 6 game against the Chiefs.

"He's out here moving around," Payton said on Tuesday. "... I don't want to guess relative to this week's game, but he's close."

The Broncos now have a 21-day window in which they must activate Dulcich to the 53-man roster. If the team chooses not to activate him in that span, he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.

Each team is permitted to activate eight players from IR back to the active roster over the course of the season. Denver activated P.J. Locke ahead of a Week 5 game vs. the Jets.

Injured in the first half of Week 1, Dulcich recorded two catches for 22 yards before suffering a hamstring injury.