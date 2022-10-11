Denver Broncos | News

Broncos designate Justin Simmons, Greg Dulcich, Michael Ojemudia for return from injured reserve

Oct 11, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have officially designated safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia for return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

The three players are now eligible to practice with the team but do not count against the Broncos' 53-man roster. Simmons, Dulcich and Ojemudia returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve.

Dulcich and Ojemudia were placed on IR ahead of Week 1, while Simmons was placed on IR following the Broncos' first game.

"From his college tape, he was a very electric player," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday of Dulcich. "[He] was able to separate down the field, stretch the field. He did some really good things for us as we were here in OTAs and a little bit of training camp. He's just kind of another weapon for us — and we're excited to get him out there — but he hasn't played a lot of football lately, so it's going to be a slow process, and we want to be sure we work him in the right way."

The Broncos can activate any of the three players to the active roster over the course of the next 21 days. All three players are eligible to play against the Chargers in Week 6, but they must be activated to the 53-man roster to participate in the game.

If a player is not activated before the end of the three-week window, he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.

The Broncos are eligible to designate eight players to return over the course of the 2022 season.

UPDATE [2:57 p.m. MT]: The Broncos waived OLB Jonathan Kongbo and released wide receivers Darrius Shepherd and Vyncint Smith from the practice squad. Denver now has three available spots on its 53-man roster.

Advertising