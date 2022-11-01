Broncos agree to terms on trade with Dolphins to acquire 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds for OLB Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-round pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

Denver has agreed to terms on a trade that will send outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is pending physicals.

"Bradley Chubb grew into an outstanding player during his five years as a Bronco, positively impacting our team and community with his leadership, class and professionalism," General Manager George Paton said in a statement. "We thank Bradley for his significant contributions to our organization and wish him all the best in Miami.

"This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team. We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.

"Our goals and expectations of winning — and sustaining that success in pursuit of a Super Bowl — will not change. We believe in this team and are excited for the opportunity we have in the second half of the year."

Chubb, the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, recorded 26 career sacks with the Broncos and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020.

The NC State product posted his best season in 2018, when he tallied 12 sacks and set a Denver franchise rookie record.

Chubb missed most of the 2019 season with a torn ACL but returned in 2020 to record 7.5 sacks and earn the Pro Bowl nod. In 2021, Chubb returned late in the season after undergoing ankle surgery but did not record a sack.

Through eight games in 2022, Chubb was tied for the team lead in sacks, as he recorded 5.5 quarterback takedowns and added a pair of forced fumbles.

Chubb, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, is now set to head to Miami.

In Chubb's place, the Broncos will likely rely on 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto to continue to build on the 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble he's recorded in the last two games. Denver also expects to regain Randy Gregory and Baron Browning at some point after the bye week. Gregory is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury, while Browning suffered a hip injury against the Jets in Week 7.

The Broncos also have Jonathon Cooper — who made the start opposite Chubb against the Jaguars — on their 53-man roster.

Denver now holds a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, in addition to its two third-round picks. The Broncos also own the Colts' third-round pick, due to a draft-day trade in April. Denver does not hold its own first- or second-round pick after sending the selections to Seattle in their trade for Russell Wilson.

Edmonds, who also joins Denver in the deal, is a fifth-year player who has tallied 1,671 career rushing yards and 11 rushing scores and 1,017 career receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. The former fourth-round pick spent the first four years of his career in Arizona before signing with the Dolphins in March.