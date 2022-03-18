Denver Broncos | News

Broncos agree to terms with OLB Randy Gregory

Mar 18, 2022 at 02:47 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have found the other half of their pass-rush duo.

Denver has officially agreed to terms with outside linebacker Randy Gregory, the team announced Friday.

The 2015 second-round pick has posted 14.5 of his 16.5 career sacks over the last three seasons, as he found more production later in his tenure with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Gregory recorded six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in just 12 games.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, no defender forced more turnovers from pressure last year than Gregory's five, and he also had the most sacks within three seconds of the snap.

Once in Denver, Gregory should play opposite Bradley Chubb as the team aims to improve its pass rush. The Broncos ranked 18th in sacks in 2021.

