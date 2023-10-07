Broncos activate S P.J. Locke from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added help in the secondary.

Denver activated safety P.J. Locke from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Locke has appeared in 47 games for the Broncos during the last three seasons. In 2022, he played 10 percent of Denver's defensive snaps over the 16 games in which he appeared.

The Texas product has also been a valuable special teams contributor. He has played more than 1,000 special teams snaps over the previous three seasons.

Locke suffered an injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve following the start of the season. After missing four games, Locke returned to practice this week.