Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos activate S P.J. Locke from IR

Oct 07, 2023 at 02:24 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added help in the secondary.

Denver activated safety P.J. Locke from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Locke has appeared in 47 games for the Broncos during the last three seasons. In 2022, he played 10 percent of Denver's defensive snaps over the 16 games in which he appeared.

The Texas product has also been a valuable special teams contributor. He has played more than 1,000 special teams snaps over the previous three seasons.

Locke suffered an injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve following the start of the season. After missing four games, Locke returned to practice this week.

The Broncos' secondary will also regain Justin Simmons, who was not given a game status and will be available to play.

Related Content

news

Broncos acquire 2024 sixth-round pick from 49ers for OLB Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh-round pick

Through four games in 2023, Gregory recorded one sack, one pass defense, nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
news

Broncos promote RB Dwayne Washington, designate OLB Baron Browning and safety P.J. Locke for return to practice

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the practice squad.
news

Broncos sign WR Tre'Quan Smith to practice squad, waive CB Essang Bassey from active roster

The former third-round pick has caught 131 career passes and recorded at least three touchdown receptions in all four of his seasons working with Head Coach Sean Payton.
news

Broncos elevate ILB Ben Niemann, RB Dwayne Washington for matchup vs. Bears

The Broncos have elevated a pair of players for their Week 4 game in Chicago.
news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
news

Broncos sign DE Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

During his collegiate career, Perkins recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 games across three seasons at Oklahoma.
news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on IR, elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 2

Dulcich, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Raiders, will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place S Caden Sterns on IR

The Broncos also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to their practice squad.
news

Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas.
news

Broncos sign LB Ben Niemann to practice squad

Denver added a veteran player to its practice squad.
news

Broncos sign three players to practice squad

The Broncos previously announced the addition of 14 players to their practice squad.
Advertising