Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have regained a veteran running back.

Denver activated Mike Boone from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to active roster and placed wide receiver KJ Hamler on injured reserve.

Denver elevated cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad for the game. Both Hicks and Langi will revert to the Broncos' practice squad after the game.

Boone last appeared in a game in Week 7 against the Jets. He has carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards and caught six passes for 61 yards this season.

Johnson has appeared in two career games and recorded his first touchdown in Week 12 against the Panthers.

Hamler suffered a hamstring injury in practice ahead of the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Titans, and he suffered a setback in his recovery this week, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. The third-year player has appeared in seven games this season and caught seven passes for 165 yards.