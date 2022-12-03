Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

Dec 03, 2022 at 11:49 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221203_transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have regained a veteran running back.

Denver activated Mike Boone from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to active roster and placed wide receiver KJ Hamler on injured reserve.

Denver elevated cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad for the game. Both Hicks and Langi will revert to the Broncos' practice squad after the game.

Boone last appeared in a game in Week 7 against the Jets. He has carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards and caught six passes for 61 yards this season.

Johnson has appeared in two career games and recorded his first touchdown in Week 12 against the Panthers.

Hamler suffered a hamstring injury in practice ahead of the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Titans, and he suffered a setback in his recovery this week, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. The third-year player has appeared in seven games this season and caught seven passes for 165 yards.

Hicks appeared in his first career game in Week 12, while Langi has appeared in one game for the Broncos this year and played 41 career games.

Related Content

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

news

Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

news

Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon III

The veteran running back recorded his fifth fumble of the season on Sunday.

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to active roster before Week 11 game vs. Raiders

Denver also activated placed ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

The team also announced that long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been placed on IR.

news

Broncos promote Jonathan Harris to active roster, activate Tom Compton from PUP

news

Broncos elevate T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris to active roster for matchup with Titans

news

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

Cushenberry is eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14

news

Broncos waive RB Devine Ozigbo, sign LB Zach McCloud to practice squad

Denver also released linebacker Kana'i Mauga from the practice squad.

news

Broncos agree to terms on trade with Jets for OLB Jacob Martin

Denver agreed to send a 2024 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Advertising