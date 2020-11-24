Broncos activate RB LeVante Bellamy from IR to active roster, waive T Jake Rodgers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have activated running back LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve to their active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived tackle Jake Rodgers in a corresponding roster move.

Bellamy, an undrafted rookie from Western Michigan, was placed on IR on Oct. 10 and was designated to return to practice in early November. He appeared in three games earlier this season before being placed on IR. Bellamy has not yet played an offensive snap.

Rodgers, who was promoted to the active roster when Bellamy went to IR, appeared in five games for the Broncos this season and played 51 offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Falcons.