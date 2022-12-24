Denver Broncos | News

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Dec 24, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have officially regained a dynamic player at the running back position.

Denver activated running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also elevated outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and cornerback Lamar Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

Edmonds has appeared in just two games for Denver since the Broncos acquired him in a trade from Miami at the deadline, but he is expected to make his return against the Rams.

Edmonds, who is returning from an ankle injury, should help bolster a running back group that posted a season-high 168 rushing yards in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday the Broncos liked what they saw from Edmonds during his week of practice.

"He did a really good job," Hackett said. "He still has some things he's working through, because it's been a while since he's played football, but we're hoping to see him out there also."

Ray has appeared in one career game and signed with the Broncos' practice squad earlier in December. Jackson has played 19 career games and saw action in five contests for the Bears this season. Both players would make their Broncos debut if they appear in the Week 16 matchup.

Advertising