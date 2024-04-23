Broncos acquire QB Zach Wilson in trade with Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos have added to their quarterback room.

Denver acquired former second-overall pick Zach Wilson and a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 256) from the Jets in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 203), the team announced Tuesday.

The Jets' top selection in the 2021 draft, Wilson started 33 games over three seasons for New York. The BYU product has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while completing 57 percent of his passes in his career.

After serving as the Jets' starter in 2021 and part of 2022, Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup in 2023 following a Week 1 injury to Aaron Rodgers. Wilson posted career bests in completion percentage and passer rating in his final season in New York.

Before joining the Jets, Wilson bolstered his draft stock in 2020 by completing 73.5 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in his final season for the Cougars.

General Manager George Paton said in March the Broncos evaluated the free-agent and trade markets for quarterbacks, and he said the Broncos "feel like we will add a veteran." In Wilson, the Broncos found that player.