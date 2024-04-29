Broncos acquire DE John Franklin-Myers in trade with Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have officially added a veteran defender.
The Broncos acquired defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, the team announced Monday.
A five-year veteran, the 2018 fourth-round pick has recorded 135 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 61 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 19.5 sacks in his career.
"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," General Manager George Paton said Saturday. "He is a player that we have always respected. He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage. The one thing that sticks out on tape is the relentless motor this guy plays with. We are excited to get him. … He is going to help our defensive line."
Franklin-Myers has started 50 of a potential 51 games over the last three seasons for the Jets, and he has posted at least three sacks in each of the last four seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 288-pound player posted 33 tackles, six tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks last season.
Denver has made several additions to its defensive line during the 2024 offseason, as the team signed defensive linemen Angelo Blackson, Rashard Lawrence and Malcolm Roach in the offseason.