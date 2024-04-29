Broncos acquire DE John Franklin-Myers in trade with Jets

"It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks," General Manager George Paton said Saturday. "He is a player that we have always respected. He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage. The one thing that sticks out on tape is the relentless motor this guy plays with. We are excited to get him. … He is going to help our defensive line."