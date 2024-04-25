Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

DEFENSIVE LINE

Just as they did along the offensive line, the Broncos prioritized the defensive line as they made additions this offseason. Since the end of the season, the Broncos have added nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson. Roach, in particular, has developed a reputation as a strong run-stopper, and his addition came after Paton said earlier in the offseason the Broncos needed to be better against the ground game. Zach Allen returns after starting all 17 games and ranking third on the team in sacks (5.0), while D.J. Jones is back to continue to provide a push up front. Defensive linemen Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris both departed in free agency.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

The Broncos saw longtime starter Josey Jewell depart in free agency, but the team signed unrestricted free agent Cody Barton to a one-year deal. A former third-round pick, Barton started all 13 games in which he appeared in 2023 and recorded a team-high 121 tackles for the Commanders. Alex Singleton returns as the Broncos' tackling machine and a key player in the front seven, while Jonas Griffith will look to return from injury to make a similar impact as he did in 2022 when he started eight games. Justin Strnad, a key special teams contributor, also re-signed with the team to remain in Denver. Second-year player Drew Sanders remains listed at inside linebacker, but Paton hinted earlier in the offseason that Sanders could move to outside linebacker. "I think he'll probably end up on the edge, but he has the flexibility," Paton said in February.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Denver's outside linebacking corps remains virtually unchanged, as Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Thomas Incoom and Ronnie Perkins all return to the Broncos. As previously mentioned, Sanders could also be an option to join the group after playing snaps at outside linebacker during the 2023 season. Cooper led the Broncos with 8.5 sacks, while Bonitto broke out to post a career-high eight quarterback takedowns. Browning also added another 4.5 sacks in 10 games. Paton said on April 18 that the Broncos "like the group" but are "always looking" to add another impact player. "They're hard to find," Paton said of edge rushers and cornerbacks. "If someone falls in your lap, you're going to take them."

CORNERBACK

Denver has made a pair of moves at cornerback in recent days, as the Broncos signed veteran cornerback Levi Wallace and also exercised the fifth-year option on Pat Surtain II's rookie contract. Before signing Wallace, Paton said the Broncos like cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian's play at the nickel position, and he identified Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis and Tremon Smith as options at cornerback opposite of Surtain.

SAFETY

The Broncos' safety group will look different in 2024, as the team released Justin Simmons this offseason following eight seasons in Denver. Following the move, Denver added Dolphins safety Brandon Jones as the team signed him to a three-year deal. The Broncos also re-signed P.J. Locke, and both Jones and Locke could be candidates to start in 2024. Caden Sterns returns as well, and he'll look to have a bounce-back season after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Second-year player JL Skinner could also play a bigger role, while Delarrin Turner-Yell will look to return after suffering a knee injury in Week 17.

SPECIAL TEAMS