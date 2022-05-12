Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to kick off season vs. Seahawks as Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for Week 1 'Monday Night Football' matchup

May 12, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson won't have to wait long for his return to Seattle, as one of the NFL's most anticipated matchups of the 2022 season will take place in Week 1.

The Broncos will open the season on "Monday Night Football" in Seattle against the Seahawks, Seattle announced Thursday.

Denver will take on Seattle on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:15 p.m. MT on ESPN/ABC.

During his time in Seattle, Wilson won more games through his first 10 seasons than any quarterback in NFL history. He guided the Seahawks to a pair of Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII win. The Broncos acquired Wilson via a trade with the Seahawks this offseason.

"The great thing is Russell, he's very mentally strong," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told the Broncos' "The Neutral Zone" podcast. "He knew this was going to happen at some point. It's almost like it's good that it's happening early. But I think it's just going to be an exciting time. It's, 'Here's this new team that he's a part of,' and we get to rally around him and support him where he had a lot of success. And I think that it's one of those things — just be there for him. Be there for him, get a great plan for him, get him fired up and excited to be able to play within himself and do what Russell does."

The Broncos should also see several of their former players during the Week 1 matchup. Tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris were part of the trade package for Wilson, and quarterback Drew Lock is expected to compete for Seattle's starting job.

Denver last faced Seattle in 2018, when the Broncos earned a three-point win at home. The Broncos, though, were just 1-2 in their games against Seattle while Wilson was the starter.

The Broncos recently announced their home opener would come in Week 2 against the Texans. Denver's Week 8 game in London against Jacksonville and Week 16 game on Christmas against the Rams have also been announced.

Denver's complete 2022 schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT.

