Broncos to face Cowboys, Bills and Vikings in 2022 preseason

The Broncos last played the Cowboys in the preseason in 2014 and have faced them in the preseason just twice since 2009. Denver last battled Buffalo in the preseason in 2011 and has played the Bills just once since the 2005 preseason. The Broncos have played Minnesota in two of the last three preseasons, but prior to 2019, Denver had not played Minnesota in the preseason slate since 2010.