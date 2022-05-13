Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to face Cowboys, Bills and Vikings in 2022 preseason

May 12, 2022 at 06:01 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will play several unfamiliar foes in the 2022 preseason.

Denver will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, travel to Buffalo for Week 2 and host the Minnesota Vikings to conclude the preseason slate.

The Broncos will play the Cowboys between Aug. 11-15, the Bills between Aug. 18-22 and the Vikings between Aug. 25-29.

Denver has typically played NFC West opponents in the preseason, but the Broncos will face those teams during the 2022 regular season.

The Broncos last played the Cowboys in the preseason in 2014 and have faced them in the preseason just twice since 2009. Denver last battled Buffalo in the preseason in 2011 and has played the Bills just once since the 2005 preseason. The Broncos have played Minnesota in two of the last three preseasons, but prior to 2019, Denver had not played Minnesota in the preseason slate since 2010.

The NFL moved to a three-game preseason slate beginning in 2021.

