Win the West: Broncos' division slate highlighted by prime-time games against Chiefs and Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos look to Win the West, their division games during the 2022 season will prove critical.

The NFL announced the 2022 slate on Thursday, and the Broncos' six division games are among the most compelling on Denver's schedule.

The Broncos will look to post a winning division record for the first time since 2015, but the matchups will not be easy.

Here's a look at Denver's divisional slate:

WEEK 4: BRONCOS AT RAIDERS (CBS)

The Broncos will play their first division game of the year on the road against the Raiders, who have won six consecutive home games against Denver. The Broncos' last road win over the Raiders came in 2015, and the Broncos will look to stop the skid in 2022.

WEEK 6: BRONCOS AT CHARGERS (ESPN)

Denver will face the Chargers for the third time at SoFi Stadium, and the Broncos will look to avenge last year's loss that came with a COVID-ravaged roster. The Broncos will enter this matchup with extended rest after playing on Thursday night the previous week. Denver has won five of its last seven games against the Chargers.

WEEK 11: BRONCOS VS. RAIDERS (FOX)

The Broncos will conclude their series with Las Vegas in Week 11, the earliest Denver has finished its series against the Raiders since 2011. Denver has lost its last two home games to Las Vegas but previously won seven of eight games against the Raiders within the friendly confines of Empower Field at Mile High.

WEEK 14: BRONCOS VS. CHIEFS (NBC)

The Broncos' final slated prime-time game of the year may be the team's biggest. Denver welcomes Kansas City to Empower Field at Mile High looking to snap a 13-game losing streak that dates back to 2015. Russell Wilson has faced Patrick Mahomes just once in his career and earned the win in a duel between the two quarterbacks.

WEEK 17: BRONCOS AT CHIEFS (CBS)

Denver will face Kansas City for the second time in four weeks as the Broncos travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a New Year's Day matchup. The Broncos' last win in the series came at Arrowhead in 2015, when Bradley Roby returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

WEEK 18: BRONCOS VS. CHARGERS (TBD)