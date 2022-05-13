Broncos' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' preseason schedule is finalized.
A day after announced the team's opponents for the preseason slate, the team announced the official dates and times on Friday.
Denver will begin the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a 7 p.m. MT matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos will then travel to Buffalo for a Saturday, Aug. 20 meeting at 1 p.m. ET with the Bills. Denver will wrap up the preseason at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. MT against the Vikings.
The Broncos played the Vikings in the preseason in 2021, but they haven't met in an exhibition match with the Cowboys since 2014 and the Bills since 2011.