Broncos to play five prime-time games in 2022 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back in the national spotlight in 2022.

Denver will play five games on prime-time television this season, including fourin the first six weeks. The Broncos' five prime-time games are the most a single team can play in a season. It begins with the team's season opener on the road against the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."

WEEK 1: BRONCOS AT SEAHAWKS (ABC/ESPN)

The trip to Seattle will be Russell Wilson's first game as an opponent at the always-raucous Lumen Field. The game, which will be on Sept. 12 at 6:15 p.m. MT, will also be Denver's first official"Monday Night Football" game since 2020.

WEEK 3: BRONCOS VS. 49ERS (NBC)

In Week 3, the Broncos willplay on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC as they host the 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High (Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT). San Francisco has made the playoffs in two of the last three years and lost in the NFC Championship game last seasonby just three points to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams.

WEEK 5: BRONCOS VS. COLTS (PRIME VIDEO)

Two weeks later, the Colts will travel to Denver and face the Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video (Oct. 6 at 6:15 p.m. MT). Indianapolis has made the postseason in two of the last four years but missed the playoffs a year ago with a 9-8 record. Like the Broncos, the Colts made an offseason change at quarterback by trading for a veteran Pro Bowl quarterback, bringing in Matt Ryan from Atlanta.

WEEK 6: BRONCOS AT CHARGERS (ESPN)

A week after that, Denver returns to "Monday Night Football" on ESPN as the Broncos go on the road to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (Oct. 17 at 6:15 p.m. MT). Led by Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers went 9-8 in 2021 andjust barely missed the playoffs. During the offseason, they made big additions by trading for 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and signing former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency.

WEEK 14: BRONCOS VS. CHIEFS (NBC)

The Broncos' next and final scheduled prime-time matchup isn't until nearly two months later in Week 14, when Denver welcomes the Chiefs to town on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Dec. 11 at 6:20 p.m. MT). With Wilson leading the way, Denver will look to earn its first victory over the Chiefs since 2015. Kansas City has won the division in each of the past six years, and the game will likely represent a key indicator of the team's postseason hopes.

Denver also has two games that come in exclusive windows, though they aren't technically in prime-time windows. The Week 8 game against the Jaguars in London will be broadcast on ESPN+ on Oct. 30 at 7:30 a.m MT. Denver will also play a road game against the Rams on Christmas Day, with the game broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon at 2:30 p.m. MT.