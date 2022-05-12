Broncos to host Texans in home opener in Week 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Russell Wilson era at Empower Field at Mile High will begin in Week 2.

Wilson will make his regular-season debut in Denver against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS, the NFL announced Thursday.

Denver won its home opener in 2021 and is 8-2 in its last 10 home openers.

The Broncos' Week 2 home opener means that Denver will start on the road for the third time in the last four years. Denver started its season on the road against the Giants in 2021 and in Oakland against the Raiders in 2019.

Denver last played Houston in 2019, when the Broncos earned a 38-24 road win against the playoff-bound Texans. The Broncos have won three of their last four games against Houston.

Two of the Broncos' other regular-season games have also been announced. Denver will play against the Jaguars in London in Week 8 and on the road against the Rams on Christmas Day in Week 16.