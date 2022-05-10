Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to face Rams in Los Angeles on Christmas Day

May 10, 2022 at 05:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

week16_2022_matchups_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are headed west for Christmas.

Denver will face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in a Week 16 matchup on Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. MT, CBS announced Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on CBS and also on Nickelodeon.

The Broncos have played on Christmas three times in the team's history, and all three matchups came on the road. Denver earned wins in 1999 and 2004 against Detroit and Tennessee, respectively, before falling to the Chiefs in 2016.

In Los Angeles, the Broncos will face one of the league's best teams. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey were among the Rams' stars to lead the team to a Super Bowl LVI title, and Los Angeles appears geared for another run at a championship.

The two teams last met in 2018, when the Rams held on for a 23-20 win. Bradley Chubb, in the midst of his record-setting rookie season for the Broncos, recorded the lone three-sack game of his career during the contest.

The Broncos' matchup was revealed as part of a series of announcements ahead of the league's schedule release. Each morning this week, one of the primary broadcast networks — CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN — is permitted to announce at least one select game.

Denver's Week 8 matchup was previously announced. The Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Broncos' home opener will be announced on Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. MT, and the team's complete schedule will be released that same evening at 6 p.m. MT.

