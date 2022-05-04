Broncos to play Jaguars in London in Week 8 of 2022 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are headed across the pond.
The Broncos will face the Jaguars in London in Week 8 of the 2022 season as part of the NFL's International Series, the league announced Wednesday.
Denver will face quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The game will take place on Oct. 30 at 7:30 a.m. MT on ESPN+.
The NFL previously announced the Jaguars were one of five teams that would host an international game during the upcoming season. The Broncos were previously assigned to play the Jaguars on the road, and that game will now take place in England.
"It's a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series," Broncos General Manager George Paton said. "Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game — and reach fans all over the world — is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars."
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said he is also excited by the prospect of playing in London, told DenverBroncos.com that the team is considering several travel options for the Week 8 road trip.
"We're going back and forth on how we want to do it," Hackett said. "There's a couple ways that you can, whether you go early or a little bit later in the week, but we want to do what's best for the team. I think that's first and foremost how we want to do it. It is about a business trip, but at the same time, we are in London, so you want to be excited about that and it's an amazing place, and you want the guys to be able to experience that. But at the same time understand we've got to go win a football game out there."
Two other games will also take place in London, while one game will be held in Munich, Germany and another in Mexico City.
"It's good for the organization," President/CEO Joe Ellis said in late March of the prospect of an international game. "It's good for branding purposes, but it's also good for the team. It brings the team together. I think the period of time where they kind of have a mini training camp, gather, be together, have all the meals together, socialize together, practice, get ready for a game, it's a good experience for teams. Everybody that's gone over has liked it."
The Broncos were poised to play in London in 2020 against the Falcons, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their trip overseas. Denver last played in London in 2010.
In March, Paton echoed Ellis' sentiment about the possible football-related benefits.
"I've done it two times when I was with the Vikings, and I think it's a great opportunity for our brand, for our football team," Paton said in late March of a potential trip. "It's always good, I think, to get away, and it brings teams together if you do it the right way. If that happens, that would be great, look forward to it."
The Broncos' home opener will be announced on Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. MT, and the team's complete schedule will be released that evening at 6 p.m. MT.