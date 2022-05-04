Broncos to play Jaguars in London in Week 8 of 2022 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are headed across the pond.

The Broncos will face the Jaguars in London in Week 8 of the 2022 season as part of the NFL's International Series, the league announced Wednesday.

Denver will face quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The game will take place on Oct. 30 at 7:30 a.m. MT on ESPN+.

The NFL previously announced the Jaguars were one of five teams that would host an international game during the upcoming season. The Broncos were previously assigned to play the Jaguars on the road, and that game will now take place in England.

"It's a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series," Broncos General Manager George Paton said. "Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game — and reach fans all over the world — is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said he is also excited by the prospect of playing in London, told DenverBroncos.com that the team is considering several travel options for the Week 8 road trip.