Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed linebacker Dakota Allen off the Browns' practice squad to their active roster.

In a corresponding roster move, Broncos placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve.

Denver also signed running back Tyreik McAllister and linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad. Denver released linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

Allen has appeared in 36 career games and recorded 30 combined tackles. He played four games for the Browns this season and played 54 percent of the special teams snaps for Cleveland. Allen previously played for the Jaguars and Raiders.

Edmonds suffered an injury early against the Raiders, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously indicated he would miss an extended period of time.

McAllister competed with the Broncos in the offseason before being placed on injured reserve during training camp.