Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

May 16, 2022 at 05:32 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have brought an offensive lineman back to Denver.

The Broncos signed guard Zack Johnson, the team announced Monday. Denver previously waived Johnson on Thursday.

In a corresponding roster move, the Broncos waived CB Cortez Davis. The rookie player previously signed with Denver as a college free agent.

Johnson, who initially joined the Broncos' practice squad in November of 2021 and then signed a future contract to remain with the team, is an undrafted player out of North Dakota State.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

