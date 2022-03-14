Broncos sign G Ben Braden

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their offensive line.
Denver signed free-agent guard Ben Braden, the team announced Monday.
Braden, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, has appeared in 16 games across four seasons.
The Michigan product spent the 2017 season and portions of the 2018 season on the Jets' practice squad before he appeared in two games in 2018 and a game in 2019. He then appeared in four games for the Packers in 2020 and nine games for the Packers in 2021. He also spent time on the Packers' practice squad in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Braden largely served as a special teams contributor, as he played 29 percent of the special teams snaps in the games in which he was active in 2021.