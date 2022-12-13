Denver Broncos | News

Broncos place RB Mike Boone on injured reserve

Dec 13, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After running back Mike Boone suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs in Week 14, the Broncos have placed the veteran running back on injured reserve.

Denver also released defensive end McTelvin Agim from the practice squad. The Raiders signed guard Netane Muti off Denver's practice squad, as well.

Boone suffered his injury in the first half of the game and was carted to the locker room.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously indicated Boone's chances to return this season were slim, and Boone's season is now finished.

In his second season with the Broncos, Boone appeared in nine games and carried the ball 24 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes for 96 yards. He previously missed four games on IR with a separate ankle injury.

Agim, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had not appeared in a game for the Broncos this season. Muti made his first appearance of the year against the Chiefs, as he rotated in for the Broncos at left guard.

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

