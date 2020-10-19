Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 23

Quotes from Brighton Head Coach Jeff Giger: On how the season has gone thus far for the Bulldogs?

JG: It's been great and the players have been doing an unbelievable job. With all of the changes that everyone has had to battle, it feels like it effects the adults more than the kids. So far we're 1-1 and we've played two tough opponents in Longmont and Broomfield. We played great and together in week 1 and in week 2 against Broomfield, we just had a few untimely breakdowns that cost us. But the boys are bouncing back but they feel that they had a great shot at winning last week. But overall, I think we're doing better than we expected with all of the challenges that this year brings. The players are just excited to play and that makes it fun for all of us.

On the biggest challenge adapting to COVID-19 and the new fall schedule?

JG: It was tough. We were able to get out there a little bit and run around but we couldn't do typical offseason football work. But it was great that a lot of the boys managed to get a lot of work in on their own which always makes our job easier when you officially get back to work. The kids handled this situation better than we did but the constant change and unknown made this offseason tough for everyone. At the end of the day, I'm just happy that our seniors get a chance to play because a couple months ago, it wasn't looking good. But so far it's been steady, we have two games in and that's what matters. We often get too caught up in wins and losses but getting out there and playing is what really matters.

