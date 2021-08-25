Broncos High School Game of the Week: Thursday, September 2

Expectations heading into the 2021 football season

MR: We played in the fall of 2020 but getting ready for this year felt more normal. We only have three seniors, so we are a junior and sophomore heavy team. We're very young and that's a challenge but also exciting. I do believe that we are a playoff caliber team. My expectations, regardless of year, are always very high. The upperclassmen that we have, have put in the work but they've taken their lumps along the way as well. These juniors and seniors are starting to come into their own and it's exciting to see all of their hard work start to pay off on the field. There's a big difference between confidence and arrogance, and we're trying to build up that confidence with all of our players.

Thoughts after their week one victory over Highland

MR: We played Highland last week, which is a big physical team, ranked 10 in our classification. Very proud of how we came out and played. We played with discipline and won the penalty battle. We sustained some long drives and also proved that we could strike quickly which is always nice to see. We want to be able to grind it out with our offensive line, but feel we have the talent on the edge as well if we need a big play. We did lose the turnover battle which is never good, but we were able to overcome those mistakes. We're a run first team and wants to control the line of scrimmage first and foremost. We have a ton to work on but that's what makes it fun.

Thoughts on their week two opponent, the Valley Vikings

MR: You know, we're not familiar with Valley. We've never played the Vikings before. They are 2A school so they're in the classification above us. A win would be huge for our team, but I don't think a loss would hurt us too bad in the RPI. It will be a big challenge for us though. We'll need to find a way to get off the field on third down when we're on defense and we'll need to control the line of scrimmage when we have the ball. They like to throw the ball so our pass defense will be challenged and will have to come up big. But I think it's a winnable game. Size wise, I think it's pretty even. We'll do what we do, control the clock and keep it low scoring and ugly if we have to. They're the only 2A opponent on our schedule so it will be a great test for sure.

Thoughts on his son, Dalton Risner, having his jersey retired on Thursday night