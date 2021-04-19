Broncos High School Game of the Week: Monday, April 26

On what it's like to play spring high school football?

MD: Well, it certainly started out pretty odd, especially with the weather playing more of a factor than a normal fall season. It's been so cold and wet, that's been a pain over the past month or so. But outside of the weather, we've adjusted pretty well other than feeling just a bit out of rhythm considering we're playing games that count in March and April.

How have the Northglenn players adjusted to a spring season after having the fall cancelled?

MD: You know, they adjusted pretty well. I'm proud of how our team has dealt with the cancelation of fall and playing now in the spring. Our league voted as a whole to push back football to spring and I think our players understand those reasons. The delay just built up more anticipation for our players so once spring rolled around, they were ready to go. And now that we've been back for a couple months, they're just enjoying the game, being out there with each other. They even like practice which is nice.

How have your team goals changed now that you are playing a spring season where most of the state is not playing?

MD: Some goals have changed, others have stayed the same. Like each year, our team goal is to go out a compete for a conference title. That hasn't changed even though we're playing a different schedule this spring. Then you have other goals, like just trying to get in all of your games. Making sure your players stay healthy and making sure you don't miss a game because of positive tests. But overall, we just take it week by week, opponent by opponent and do whatever we can to improve as a team and individually each and every week.

What will it be like to play two high school football seasons in the same year?

MD: Yeah, that's going to be a huge change for us. Our kids will go from a football season, straight into a shortened track or baseball season and then straight into summer break. We're going to lose most of our summer so we're using this time now as a way to replicate what we normally would do over the summertime. But I think this spring could be a great building block not just for us, but for all the teams in season C to get ready for this fall.

What are your thoughts about your team's performance thus far into the season?

MD: We started out pretty hot and had a great game against Hinkley. And then the following week lost a heartbreaker to Westminster. It was a great, competitive game, just couldn't pull it out. We've competed all season, we've had some hiccups here and there but like I said, we've rolled with the punches and keep coming out and playing hard each and every week. There are some things I wish we could do over, but we'll just keep moving forward.

What do you see in Mountain Range as you prepare for this Monday?