Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, Sept. 1st

Elizabeth vs. Burlington
Friday, September 1, 2023
Location: Elizabeth High School
|Matchup
|Elizabeth
|Burlington
|Mascot
|Cardinals
|Cougars
|Classification
|2A
|1A
|League
|Colorado 4 League
|North Central League
|Football State Titles
|1 (2010)
|11 (most recent 2011)
|Roster Size
|66
|42
|Offense
|Flex Bone
|Option & Shoot
|Defense
|3-3
|3-4
|Coaching Statistics
|Elizabeth
|Burlington
|Head Coach
|Mike Zoesch
|John Bailey
|Years as HC
|9
|3
|Years as HS Coach
|21
|7
|Players to Watch:
|Elizabeth
|Burlington
|Cooper Connelley: SR, RB/LB
|Rodolfo Estrada: Sr, RB/LB
|Ethan Stone: Sr, RB/LB
|Angel Vela: Sr, RB/QB/LB
|Ryken Angel: SR, OL/DL
|Stanton Cure: JR, OT
|Cash Randle: Sr, WR/LB
Quotes from Elizabeth Head Coach Mike Zoesch:
Expectations heading into the 2023 season:
MZ: We have a real experienced group coming back that we feel pretty good about. I like the leadership of this team and how they work together. We had to replace our QB from last year, which is always tough, but I was very happy with how our QB played last week.
Thoughts on the 48- 12 Week 1 victory over D'Evelyn:
MZ: It's always good to get a win. It was just game one so still working through a lot of kinks, but I was very happy with the effort. I think overall effort was the difference in the game. Our kids played hard and that's all you can ever ask for. The game wasn't perfect, we made a lot of mistakes, but we came out with a win.
Thoughts on their Week 2 matchup vs. Burlington:
MZ: I expect this week to be a tough battle. We've played Burlington two years in a row now and both of those games have been tight. They'll play very physical, and we'll have to match their physicality. This is a game that's going to be decided up front just like it has been the past two years.
Goals for the 2023 Season:
MZ: We want to win our conference again. We've won it the past two seasons, so we'd love to three-peat. And without putting a number on it, we would love to make a deep playoff run and make some noise in the postseason. Not sure what that looks like yet, but I know that goal is on the minds of our players.
Thoughts on the home field environment at Elizabeth:
MZ: I think it's second to none. We'll have a huge crowd out Friday night to support our players and we're excited to have the Broncos come out to support us as well. We get great support from the Elizabeth Community and Friday should be a lot of fun. It's small-town football.
Quotes from Burlington Head Coach John Bailey:
Expectations heading into the 2023 season:
JB: Our expectation is to have a winning season. It's going to be a challenge because of our 42 kids, we have 26 freshmen and sophomores. We only have six seniors so developing our young guys is going to be key. And we play in a tough league. The two finalists from last year are on our schedule and I think every team in our league made it to the postseason. But making sure we can continue to develop will really help us two-to-three years down the road.
Thoughts after a week 1 defeat to La Junta:
JB: We learned a lot last week vs. La Junta. Our young boys learned just how physical the game of high school football really is. We started four freshmen on offense and defense and they got exposed a little bit but that's to be expected. But we're moving in the right direction and once they get used to the physicality, I think we'll be in a much better place. Football is a team game, not an individual game, so it'll take time to bring everyone together.
Thoughts on their week 2 matchup vs. Elizabeth:
JB: I expect a good game this Friday. We've played Elizabeth the last two seasons and both games have come down to the wire. In both of those losses, the game has been decided on the final possession. They have some great talent on that team, especially at the skill positions, but I see a fun and competitive football game from start to finish.
Goals for the 2023 Season:
JB: To win a playoff game. Burlington has 8 state titles but I don't think we're won a playoff game since the last state title in 2011. It would be great to give this team, this school and this town a playoff victory. Winning is always fun.