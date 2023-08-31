Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, Sept. 1st

Expectations heading into the 2023 season:

MZ: We have a real experienced group coming back that we feel pretty good about. I like the leadership of this team and how they work together. We had to replace our QB from last year, which is always tough, but I was very happy with how our QB played last week.

Thoughts on the 48- 12 Week 1 victory over D'Evelyn:

MZ: It's always good to get a win. It was just game one so still working through a lot of kinks, but I was very happy with the effort. I think overall effort was the difference in the game. Our kids played hard and that's all you can ever ask for. The game wasn't perfect, we made a lot of mistakes, but we came out with a win.

Thoughts on their Week 2 matchup vs. Burlington:

MZ: I expect this week to be a tough battle. We've played Burlington two years in a row now and both of those games have been tight. They'll play very physical, and we'll have to match their physicality. This is a game that's going to be decided up front just like it has been the past two years.

Goals for the 2023 Season:

MZ: We want to win our conference again. We've won it the past two seasons, so we'd love to three-peat. And without putting a number on it, we would love to make a deep playoff run and make some noise in the postseason. Not sure what that looks like yet, but I know that goal is on the minds of our players.

Thoughts on the home field environment at Elizabeth: