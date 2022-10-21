Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 21

Bennett vs. Valley
Friday, October 7, 2022
Location: Bennett High School
|Matchup
|Bennett
|Valley
|Mascot
|Tigers
|Vikings
|Classification
|2A
|2A
|League
|Patriot League
|Patriot League
|Football State Titles
|0
|0
|Roster Size
|37
|50
|Offense
|Double Wing
|Power
|Defense
|4-2
|4-3
|Coaching Statistics
|Bennett
|Valley
|Head Coach Greg Koenig
|Head Coach Scott Leffler
|1st year as head coach at Bennett
|3rd year as head coach at Valley
|33rd year as a HS football coach
|14th year as a HS football coach
|Players to Watch:
|Bennett
|Valley
|Paytyn Newton, RB/LB, Sr
|Aidan Trujillo, OL/DL, SR
|Connor Rayburn, RB/DB, Sr
|Carson Adolf, QB, SO
|Isaak Copeland, RB/LB, Sr
|Marcus Vialpando, RB/LB, SO
|Carson Hawkins, QB/DB, Sr
|Noah Sarchett, WR/DB, SO
|Landon Stevens, OL/DL, Sr
|Aidan Brownell, WR/K/DB JR
|Austin Moya, DB/WR, SO
Quotes from Bennett Head Coach, Greg Koenig:
Thoughts on the Bennett season thus far:
GK: Given that this is the first year in the system, we have been very pleased with our progress and performance on offense. We have also been very good in special teams, and with the exception of a couple of games, our defense has been solid. While we would like to have at least one game back, we have played well and we believe that our best football is still ahead of us.
What are the goals for Bennett from here on out?
GK: We want to finish the season with two more wins and get into the postseason and challenge ourselves against the best programs in the state.
What do you like most about this group of players?
GK: While we don't have a huge roster, this group has really come together and developed a tight foundation. They enjoy playing together and playing for each other. They have adopted our theme of DOESN'T MATTER - GET BETTER and have continued to strive for improvement every day.
Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Valley:
GK: As has been the case every game this season, we will be giving up lots of size to our opponent. We will have to execute well to overcome that size disparity. We have to eliminate penalties and turnovers and continue to do what has allowed us to be successful this season. Our team takes pride in being the more physical team, so we have to establish that tone early in the game.
Quotes from Valley Head Coach, Scott Leffler:
Thoughts on the Valley season thus far:
SL: We have made some huge improvements from last season. We are still a really young squad, but have found a way to compete in games.
What are the goals for Valley from here on out?
SL: We will continue to grow and learn the game of football. Our biggest goal is to break Valley High School's playoff drought. 2005 was the last time we made the playoffs and I feel as this team continues to grow in the weightroom and on the field, that could happen soon.
What do you like most about this group of players?
SL: This has definitely been a different group to coach. They are kind of goofy at times and find a way to rein that in to play football.
Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Bennett:
SL: Bennett is really tough. They play a really hard-nosed type of football and they are really good at it. They average a ton of yards on the ground and their line just paves the way for their backs. We are going to have to find a way to keep their offense off the field to slow them down.