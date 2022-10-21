Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 21

Thoughts on the Bennett season thus far:

GK: Given that this is the first year in the system, we have been very pleased with our progress and performance on offense. We have also been very good in special teams, and with the exception of a couple of games, our defense has been solid. While we would like to have at least one game back, we have played well and we believe that our best football is still ahead of us.

What are the goals for Bennett from here on out?

GK: We want to finish the season with two more wins and get into the postseason and challenge ourselves against the best programs in the state.

What do you like most about this group of players?

GK: While we don't have a huge roster, this group has really come together and developed a tight foundation. They enjoy playing together and playing for each other. They have adopted our theme of DOESN'T MATTER - GET BETTER and have continued to strive for improvement every day.

Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Valley: