Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, September 2

Expectations heading into the 2022 season:

JC: Being in our first year of 8-man football, we know there is a lot to learn about the game. 8-man has a rich tradition and we understand that we must adapt to the style of play we will see. We expect to play hard, learn as we go and to be competitive.

Thoughts on offseason preparation and practice leading into Friday:

JC: Our offseason was very busy learning a new offense and defense. Practices this week have been a mix of nerves and excitement to get ready for our first game of the season.

What he likes most about this team:

JC: The thing I like most about this team is the brotherhood they are developing. Since we did not have a team last year, they have spent a lot of time building towards this season. They have come together as brothers to make this season a reality.

*Thoughts on their Week 2 matchup against Akron: *