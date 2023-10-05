Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, Oct. 6th

Thoughts on the Peetz season thus far:

DR: We're playing well. We're 5-0 and looking to keep that rolling through league. We play in a tough league so each week is a tough matchup. Hopefully we can stay consistent and play our best ball in the playoffs.

What are the goals for Peetz from here on out?

DR: We want to finish strong and save our best for the playoffs. We're pretty senior heavy so it's also very important to all of us to make sure that those seniors go out with a season they can be proud of. For me personally, with this being my first year, it's important for our coaching staff to establish a culture that will set the tone for the players returning next year.

What do you like most about this group of players? DR: Our senior leadership. They push each other and they push the under classmen to be the best they can be. This group is willing to put in the work necessary for us to be our best.

Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Briggsdale: