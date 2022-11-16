Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer could soon make his return for the Broncos.

The Broncos on Wednesday announced that Bobenmoyer has been designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice. Denver now has 21 days to decide whether to activate Bobenmoyer or to place him on IR for the remainder of the season.

The Broncos also placed long snapper Mitchell Fraboni on injured reserve.