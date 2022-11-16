Denver Broncos | News

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:25 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer could soon make his return for the Broncos.

The Broncos on Wednesday announced that Bobenmoyer has been designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice. Denver now has 21 days to decide whether to activate Bobenmoyer or to place him on IR for the remainder of the season.

The Broncos also placed long snapper Mitchell Fraboni on injured reserve.

Bobenmoyer has been on IR since Oct. 10, after which the Broncos signed Fraboni to fill in at the position. Fraboni made his NFL debut in Week 6 and played four games for the Broncos. In that time, he totaled five tackles, including three solo.

