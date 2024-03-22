A closer look at the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft picks

With the 2024 NFL Draft just over a month away and pro days in full swing, the Broncos are inching closer to assembling this year's draft class.

Denver holds eight picks in this year's draft, including a pair of top 100 picks.

As the Broncos inch closer to being on the clock, here's a look at the picks that currently belong to Denver.

First round, No. 12 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: RB Knowshon Moreno (2009), T Ryan Clady (2008), T Marv Montgomery (1971)

Recent other selections: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (2023), WR Jameson Williams (2022), LB Micah Parsons (2021)

Third round, No. 76 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: CB Karl Paymah (2005), LB Ronald Sbranti (1966)

Recent other selections: LB Marte Mapu (2023), DT Travis Jones (2022), CB Paulson Adebo (2021)

Fourth round, No. 121 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: DT Marcus Thomas (2007), T Jamie Brown (1995), DT Rubin Carter (1975), LB Fred Forsberg (1966), DE Brian Schweda (1965), E Bob Cherry (1964), T Jim Larkin (1961)

Recent other selections: LB Ventrell Miller (2023), CB Jack Jones (2022), LB Jordan Smith (2021)

Fourth round, No. 136 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: RB Devontae Booker (2016), DB Le-Lo Lang (1990), CB Corris Ervin (1988), NT Laval Short (1980)

Recent other selections: LB Yasir Abdullah (2023), G Cordell Volson (2022), CB Marco Wilson (2021)

Fifth round, No. 145 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: TE Jake Butt (2017), RB Kyle Johnson (2004), WR John Winesberry (1974), HB Ron Oelschlager (1965), WR Odell Barry (1964), G John Hobbs (1961)

Recent other selections: S Jammie Robinson (2023), T Darian Kinnard (2022), TE Luke Farrell (2021)

Fifth round, No. 147 overall:

Previous Broncos selection: N/A

Recent other selections: TE Josh Whyle (2023), DT D.J. Davidson (2022), TE Brevin Jordan (2021)

Sixth round, No. 203 overall:

Previous Broncos selection: RB De'Angelo Henderson (2017), NT Darius Kilgo (2015)

Recent other selections: LB Amari Burney (2023), RB Trestan Ebner (2022), WR Marquez Stevenson (2021)

Sixth round, No. 207 overall:

Previous Broncos selections: C Matt Paradis (2014), G Winford Hood (1984)

Recent other selections: K Anders Carlson (2023), OL Doug Kramer (2022), DT Jonathan Marshall (2021)