2020 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Broncos have work to do after Falcons loss

ESPN
Last week: 22
In a year when they believed they could get back in the playoff conversation, the Broncos have instead been ravaged by injuries from the moment Von Miller took an awkward step in a preseason practice to suffer a season-ending injury. Since then, they've had to use three different starting quarterbacks and have trailed by at least 10 points at halftime in five of their first eight games.
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Last week: 18
Sure, Drew Lock made it look close with another three-touchdown surge in the game's final 15 minutes, but this was a flat effort from a team already on the verge of falling out of the playoff race. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam suffered a season-ending ACL tear and became the 17th Denver player to be placed on injured reserve this season. You can't put all of the Broncos' 3-5 record on rotten injury luck, but it shouldn't be ignored, either.
Nate Davis, USA Today
Last week: 19
Franchise-tagged S Justin Simmons will be one of the league's most heavily pursued free agents if Denver can't work out a deal next year.
Bleacher Report
Last week: 21
From a quick glance at the scoreboard, it might appear that the Broncos held their own Sunday in Atlanta. But much like the Broncos themselves, that's a mirage. The Broncos trailed this game 20-3 at halftime and 27-6 before mounting a semi-comeback in garbage time.
Take a look at some of our favorite photos from the Broncos' game against the Falcons in Week 9, as selected by photographers Gabriel Christus and Drew Dinwiddie.
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Last week: 18
One of the bright spots of Sunday's loss was rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy. He went for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown in a long-awaited breakout. The Broncos season likely isn't going anywhere, but progress from their young players would be something positive for the offseason.
Sports Illustrated
Last week: 25
On one hand, the Broncos seem like one of the tougher teams to figure out in the league. But everyone in our poll had them in a pretty tight range. They have shown flashes of who they want to be, but still have plenty of room to grow.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Last week: 21
The good news against Atlanta is that Drew Lock continued to make progress. The bad news is that it came in a loss.
Mark Maske, Washington Post
Last week: 19
The late flurry made things interesting Sunday in Atlanta. But the comeback bid fell short and the overall performance, with such a slow start, was disappointing, given the opportunity that existed to reach the .500 mark.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Last week: 20
The Broncos played inspired comeback football with Drew Lock again in Atlanta, but it wasn't enough despite their passing offense coming to life. Vic Fangio's defense keeps opening too many holes.