2020 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Broncos have work to do after Falcons loss

ESPN

Last week: 22

In a year when they believed they could get back in the playoff conversation, the Broncos have instead been ravaged by injuries from the moment Von Miller took an awkward step in a preseason practice to suffer a season-ending injury. Since then, they've had to use three different starting quarterbacks and have trailed by at least 10 points at halftime in five of their first eight games.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Last week: 18

Sure, Drew Lock made it look close with another three-touchdown surge in the game's final 15 minutes, but this was a flat effort from a team already on the verge of falling out of the playoff race. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam suffered a season-ending ACL tear and became the 17th Denver player to be placed on injured reserve this season. You can't put all of the Broncos' 3-5 record on rotten injury luck, but it shouldn't be ignored, either.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Last week: 19

Franchise-tagged S Justin Simmons will be one of the league's most heavily pursued free agents if Denver can't work out a deal next year.

Bleacher Report

Last week: 21