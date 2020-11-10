Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

2020 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Broncos have work to do after Falcons loss

Nov 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

ESPN

Current ranking: 22

Last week: 22

In a year when they believed they could get back in the playoff conversation, the Broncos have instead been ravaged by injuries from the moment Von Miller took an awkward step in a preseason practice to suffer a season-ending injury. Since then, they've had to use three different starting quarterbacks and have trailed by at least 10 points at halftime in five of their first eight games.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 23

Last week: 18

Sure, Drew Lock made it look close with another three-touchdown surge in the game's final 15 minutes, but this was a flat effort from a team already on the verge of falling out of the playoff race. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam suffered a season-ending ACL tear and became the 17th Denver player to be placed on injured reserve this season. You can't put all of the Broncos' 3-5 record on rotten injury luck, but it shouldn't be ignored, either.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 23

Last week: 19

Franchise-tagged S Justin Simmons will be one of the league's most heavily pursued free agents if Denver can't work out a deal next year.

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 25

Last week: 21

From a quick glance at the scoreboard, it might appear that the Broncos held their own Sunday in Atlanta. But much like the Broncos themselves, that's a mirage. The Broncos trailed this game 20-3 at halftime and 27-6 before mounting a semi-comeback in garbage time.

Shots of the Game: Our team photographers' favorite photos from #DENvsATL

Take a look at some of our favorite photos from the Broncos' game against the Falcons in Week 9, as selected by photographers Gabriel Christus and Drew Dinwiddie.

McTelvin Agim during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
1 / 59

McTelvin Agim during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
3 / 59

Melvin Gordon III during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
4 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Vic Fangio during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
5 / 59

Vic Fangio during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
6 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
8 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
9 / 59

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Broncos fans during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
10 / 59

Broncos fans during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
11 / 59

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Jeremy Cox (35) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Jeremy Cox (35) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
13 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
14 / 59

Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
15 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Broncos players huddle up during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
16 / 59

Broncos players huddle up during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 59

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
18 / 59

Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13), guard Dalton Risner (66), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (91), cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23), linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
19 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13), guard Dalton Risner (66), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (91), cornerback Michael Ojemudia (23), linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
20 / 59

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
A Broncos fan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
21 / 59

A Broncos fan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) reacts after a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
22 / 59

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) reacts after a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) bats down a pass from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 59

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) bats down a pass from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (95) and linebacker Malik Reed (59) react after a play during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
24 / 59

Denver Broncos defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (95) and linebacker Malik Reed (59) react after a play during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pushes down Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
25 / 59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pushes down Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
26 / 59

Tim Patrick during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos safety Trey Marshall (36) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 59

Denver Broncos safety Trey Marshall (36) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 59

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) tries to catch a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) tries to catch a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 59

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
31 / 59

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley III (21) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
32 / 59

Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley III (21) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons breaks up a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
33 / 59

Justin Simmons breaks up a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Noah Fant during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
34 / 59

Noah Fant during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Drew Lock looks to throw during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
35 / 59

Drew Lock looks to throw during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) carries the ball during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) carries the ball during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
37 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
McTelvin Agim during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
39 / 59

McTelvin Agim during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts after a touchdown during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts after a touchdown during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
41 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Drew Lock throws a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
42 / 59

Drew Lock throws a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
43 / 59

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 59

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 59

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 59

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
47 / 59

Justin Simmons makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Essang Bassey makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
48 / 59

Essang Bassey makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 59

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
KJ Hamler makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
50 / 59

KJ Hamler makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Jerry Jeudy makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
51 / 59

Jerry Jeudy makes a tackle during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Tyrie Cleveland during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
52 / 59

Tyrie Cleveland during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Essang Bassey breaks up a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
53 / 59

Essang Bassey breaks up a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
54 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Bradley Chubb and Alexander Johnson pressures Matt Ryan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
55 / 59

Bradley Chubb and Alexander Johnson pressures Matt Ryan during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
56 / 59

Drew Lock during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
57 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
58 / 59

Jerry Jeudy during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Jeremiah Attaochu during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie
59 / 59

Jeremiah Attaochu during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Drew Dinwiddie

Drew Dinwiddie/Drew Dinwiddie
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 24

Last week: 18

One of the bright spots of Sunday's loss was rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy. He went for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown in a long-awaited breakout. The Broncos season likely isn't going anywhere, but progress from their young players would be something positive for the offseason.

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 24

Last week: 25

On one hand, the Broncos seem like one of the tougher teams to figure out in the league. But everyone in our poll had them in a pretty tight range. They have shown flashes of who they want to be, but still have plenty of room to grow.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 24

Last week: 21

The good news against Atlanta is that Drew Lock continued to make progress. The bad news is that it came in a loss.

Mark Maske, Washington Post

Current ranking: 23

Last week: 19

The late flurry made things interesting Sunday in Atlanta. But the comeback bid fell short and the overall performance, with such a slow start, was disappointing, given the opportunity that existed to reach the .500 mark.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 22

Last week: 20

The Broncos played inspired comeback football with Drew Lock again in Atlanta, but it wasn't enough despite their passing offense coming to life. Vic Fangio's defense keeps opening too many holes.

