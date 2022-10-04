2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 5: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Colts 

ESPN
Previous ranking: 12
The Broncos had surrendered only six points in the second half of their first three games combined, so they were rolling. However, in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, the Broncos were pushed off the ball far too often in run defense. This was especially so when Denver was forced into its nickel package on defense and the Raiders then pounded away at it. They had a pile of big gains against the nickel, including a 43-yard run by Josh Jacobs in the third quarter. Jacobs finished with 144 yards rushing with two touchdowns as the Raiders rushed for 212 yards overall. This is something that needs to be corrected for Week 5. — Jeff Legwold
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Previous ranking: 14
We'll start with the good news: Russell Wilson is starting to look more like his old self. On Sunday, the quarterback connected on multiple downfield shots, kept plays alive with his legs and accounted for all three of Denver's scores. The bad news? Pretty much everything else. The Broncos lost to a division rival, their defense made Josh Jacobs look like Bo Jackson and Melvin Gordon had yet another killer fumble. Oh, and defensive end Randy Gregory and running back Javonte Williams were both carted off with knee injuries. Gregory will miss some time after undergoing knee surgery, but the news on Williams was especially dismaying: The former second-round pick's season was ended by a torn ACL/LCL, and there is an arduous journey ahead.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Previous ranking: 16
The loss of Javonte Williams is devastating for this Broncos team, which was always going to rely on the physicality of a lively two-back backfield to carry their offense. Now, it's time to see Russell Wilson make up some of the tough yards.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Previous ranking: 14
At 2-2, they haven't come close to looking like the team many expected. They've been just off on both sides of the ball at different times this season.
Bo Wulf, The Athletic
Previous ranking: 13
It has only been four weeks and there's plenty of reason to think things will improve as time goes on in a new system with new teammates and a brand-new coaching staff. … With Javonte Williams out for the season, even more is now on Wilson's shoulders.
Austin Gayle, The Ringer
Previous ranking: 12
The Broncos can't sustain or finish drives right now. The team ranks 23rd in third-down conversion percentage (35 percent), 30th in first downs per game (16.5), and dead last in red-zone efficiency (30 percent) through four weeks. Adding injury to insult, they're now without starting running back Javonte Williams for the rest of the season after he suffered an ACL injury in the Week 4 loss against the Raiders. Quarterback Russell Wilson and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett have to be on the same page and get better in high-leverage situations like third downs and red zone before they can even think about the postseason.
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
Previous ranking: 14
It's definitely not going the way Broncos fans thought it would.
Nate Davis, USA Today
Previous ranking: 21
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Previous ranking: 9
The Broncos found more a lot more offense with Russell Wilson just as their run defense let them down and they lost Javonte Williams and Randy Gregory to knee injuries. They need to find complementary consistency, stat, with Nathaniel Hackett.