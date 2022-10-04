2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 5: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Colts 

ESPN

The Broncos had surrendered only six points in the second half of their first three games combined, so they were rolling. However, in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, the Broncos were pushed off the ball far too often in run defense. This was especially so when Denver was forced into its nickel package on defense and the Raiders then pounded away at it. They had a pile of big gains against the nickel, including a 43-yard run by Josh Jacobs in the third quarter. Jacobs finished with 144 yards rushing with two touchdowns as the Raiders rushed for 212 yards overall. This is something that needs to be corrected for Week 5. — Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

We'll start with the good news: Russell Wilson is starting to look more like his old self. On Sunday, the quarterback connected on multiple downfield shots, kept plays alive with his legs and accounted for all three of Denver's scores. The bad news? Pretty much everything else. The Broncos lost to a division rival, their defense made Josh Jacobs look like Bo Jackson and Melvin Gordon had yet another killer fumble. Oh, and defensive end Randy Gregory and running back Javonte Williams were both carted off with knee injuries. Gregory will miss some time after undergoing knee surgery, but the news on Williams was especially dismaying: The former second-round pick's season was ended by a torn ACL/LCL, and there is an arduous journey ahead.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

The loss of Javonte Williams is devastating for this Broncos team, which was always going to rely on the physicality of a lively two-back backfield to carry their offense. Now, it's time to see Russell Wilson make up some of the tough yards.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

