Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

Presented by

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Titans

Nov 09, 2022 at 11:40 AM
221109_PowerRankings

ESPN

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 25

Earlier this season, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey called [Pat] Surtain [II] "phenomenal" and added, "He's doing things now, with his approach and his technique, I really didn't do until my fourth or fifth year.'' Surtain has been a key player for the league's No. 2 scoring defense. He routinely matches up with the opponents' best receivers and is consistently avoided by opposing quarterbacks. He has been a bright spot. – Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 26

Previous ranking: 26

The Broncos were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal that gets Denver back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a move made with an eye on the future — something that certainly wasn't in Denver's initial plan when it delivered a massive haul to Seattle to land Russell Wilson in the offseason. Even with Chubb gone — the former first-rounder was enjoying his best season after an up-and-down start to his career — the Broncos' defense should continue to get stops to keep the team in games. The question becomes whether Wilson and the offense can build off their game-winning drive over the Jags in Week 8 in London. If not, there will be much meaningless football to be played come December.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 24

They come off the bye with a brutal road trip at Tennessee. The good news is they found some offense in beating the Jaguars before the bye.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 23

Austin Gayle, The Ringer

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 14

Down lead back Javonte Williams for the season with an ACL injury, the Broncos are struggling to run the ball efficiently and have been constantly forced into third-and-long situations—their average distance to the first-down marker on third downs this season is 7.7 yards, the second-highest average in the NFL ahead of Week 10. Such inefficiency on offense has throttled the team's odds to make the postseason; they've gone from -146 in the preseason to +770 after Week 9's Sunday games. Wilson has to earn his hefty game check by converting on a higher percentage of money downs for the Broncos to overcome a slow start (and a difficult remaining schedule).

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 25

Previous ranking: 24

Eight games into the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos are averaging the third-fewest points per game of any NFL team. The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging more points per half than Wilson's Broncos score per game.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Current ranking: 25

Previous ranking: 26

It won't be any easier for Nathaniel Hackett over the final half of the season.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 28

Previous ranking: 25

Dealing [Bradley] Chubb was the best move for the long term — especially given what the Russell Wilson trade cost — but the league's No. 2 defense will suffer in the short run.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 24

Previous ranking: 25

The Broncos found some answers offensively late to win their game in London before the bye and will look to build on that momentum after the bye. Defense actually might be the bigger issue going forward minus Bradley Chubb.

Related Content

news

'You have to have a playoff mentality': Broncos face critical test vs. AFC South-leading Titans

With a win, the Broncos would earn their first victory of the season over a team with a winning record. They would garner their first true road win, and they would knock off a team that has advanced to the postseason in each of the last three years. The Broncos would also climb back to 4-5 with a win and firmly reinsert themselves into the wild-card race.

news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons does not practice Wednesday, considered day to day with knee sprain

Outside linebacker Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming also did not practice.

news

S Kareem Jackson named a team captain for Broncos

Safety Kareem Jackson will join Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus as part of the team's leadership core.

news

After win vs. Jaguars, Broncos to wear white jerseys, blue pants against Titans

Denver earned a 21-17 win over Jacksonville in London in the white jerseys and blue pants.

news

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell says win over Jaguars was 'great momentum booster'

"We had a couple losses in a row there, and a win going into the bye week kept that good energy going," Jewell told CBS4's Romi Bean.

news

Way Back When: Memories of a legendary and bruising playoff game between the Broncos and Oilers

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on a particularly memorable playoff game between the Broncos and Titans franchises.

news

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

Cushenberry is eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Bill Barnwell names Pat Surtain II a top-three candidate for Defensive Player of the Year

"With apologies to [Sauce] Gardner and Jalen Ramsey, no cornerback is playing better right now than the second-year superstar in Denver," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

New acquisitions RB Chase Edmonds, OLB Jacob Martin excited for opportunity to join Broncos

"I'm just trying to learn the offense, put my best foot forward and capitalize on whatever role they've got for me here," Edmonds said.

news

With matchup with Titans on horizon, Broncos know they must string wins together to make playoff push

"In this league, to be able to get to where you want to go, you have to win a bunch of games in a row — whether it's in the beginning, whether it's in the end — to put yourself in position to get to the playoffs," HC Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning day to day, C Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'miss some time'

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that tackle Cam Fleming is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a quad injury.

Advertising