2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Titans

ESPN

Earlier this season, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey called [Pat] Surtain [II] "phenomenal" and added, "He's doing things now, with his approach and his technique, I really didn't do until my fourth or fifth year.'' Surtain has been a key player for the league's No. 2 scoring defense. He routinely matches up with the opponents' best receivers and is consistently avoided by opposing quarterbacks. He has been a bright spot. – Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

The Broncos were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal that gets Denver back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a move made with an eye on the future — something that certainly wasn't in Denver's initial plan when it delivered a massive haul to Seattle to land Russell Wilson in the offseason. Even with Chubb gone — the former first-rounder was enjoying his best season after an up-and-down start to his career — the Broncos' defense should continue to get stops to keep the team in games. The question becomes whether Wilson and the offense can build off their game-winning drive over the Jags in Week 8 in London. If not, there will be much meaningless football to be played come December.