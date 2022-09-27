Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

Presented by

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Raiders 

Sep 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM
220927_PowerRankings

ESPN

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 13

The Broncos are 2-1, so that's good news. And Russell Wilson has pushed them through some important late-game drives in the two wins — also good news. But overall Wilson and the Broncos' offense is a work in need of far more progress. He has looked a little out of sorts at times in the new scheme as he and coach Nathaniel Hackett try to find a balance in getting Wilson to move the ball out quickly and yet not taking away his ability to make plays off schedule. He has a 59.4% completion rate and two touchdown passes. But at key moments he has moved the ball, and there is optimism that more big plays are on the way. – Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 17

If the Broncos find their groove and end up making noise in the AFC this year, they'll look back and marvel at how fortunate they were to escape the season's first three weeks with a winning record. With the Denver offense again unimpressive on Sunday night against the 49ers, the defense continued to carry the team -- forcing two turnovers in the final 2:06 to clinch a bizarre-as-its-score 11-10 win. Expect to hear plenty of talk out of Denver this week about the go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown drive piloted by Russell Wilson and the potentially galvanizing effect it can have on the attack going forward. We'll see about that.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 20

Cris Collinsworth proclaimed the Broncos' offense fixed on their final touchdown drive against the 49ers. But the only real difference was that Russell Wilson was willing to leave the pocket again and pick up some first downs. Will that_continue? _

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 12

The Broncos continue to win by the skin of their teeth as they come off an 11-10 victory over the 49ers. … However, we have to give credit to the Broncos after they beat a team that could return to the playoffs with veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. Denver hasn't scored more than 16 points in any of its three games, but the team fields a top-three defense both in points and yards allowed. – Maurice Moton

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 13

The offense actually showed some life on the last drive to beat the 49ers. Russell Wilson has to be better than he was for most of that game.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 12

… A win is a win, especially given the state of what was supposed to be the best division in the NFL. With the Raiders winless and the Chargers so banged up, the Broncos have a chance to rack up wins — they play both teams over the next three weeks.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 12

Nothing about how they got here was pretty, and yet the Broncos are 2-1.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 25

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 27

Miraculously, they're tied for the AFC West lead. But Denver's playoff aspirations currently reside with one of the league's elite defenses.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 9

Previous ranking: 12

The Broncos' offensive issues in trying to get Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett on the same page is one thing, but they proved they still have a strong backbone of a defense to get them through it. They're back on track for a playoff push right there with the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Related Content

news

Player Q&A: KJ Hamler discusses his return to the field

We sat down with Hamler to talk about making his comeback, learning from Russell Wilson, cooking for his teammates and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Facing tough 49ers defense, Broncos' run game showed improvement

"We just stuck to it, and that's the key, especially in games in Denver at home," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "Guys can get tired, and as much as we can keep pounding them in the run game, that's going to help us out later in the game."

news

Hot Topics: Pat Surtain II doesn't allow a catch vs. 49ers, continues to showcase talent

In the second half of Denver's defensive performance, the 49ers essentially stopped trying to test the second-year player; Surtain was targeted just once after halftime.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones in concussion protocol after injury vs. 49ers

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also noted that OLB Baron Browning is doing well after leaving the game with a knee injury.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over San Francisco

Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," ILB Jonas Griffith said. "I think the guys, we all feel like we could do something special after that win."

news

Punter Corliss Waitman, Broncos' special teams key to victory over the 49ers

"[Special teams] got their job done as a unit when it mattered most," left guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'When we needed it, he did it': Russell Wilson shows off vintage mobility to lead Broncos on go-ahead touchdown drive

"Really in the fourth quarter, I had to kind of use my legs and take over and just kind of move around and find some first downs," Wilson said.

news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

Advertising