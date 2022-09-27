2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Raiders 

ESPN
Previous ranking: 13
The Broncos are 2-1, so that's good news. And Russell Wilson has pushed them through some important late-game drives in the two wins — also good news. But overall Wilson and the Broncos' offense is a work in need of far more progress. He has looked a little out of sorts at times in the new scheme as he and coach Nathaniel Hackett try to find a balance in getting Wilson to move the ball out quickly and yet not taking away his ability to make plays off schedule. He has a 59.4% completion rate and two touchdown passes. But at key moments he has moved the ball, and there is optimism that more big plays are on the way. – Jeff Legwold
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Previous ranking: 17
If the Broncos find their groove and end up making noise in the AFC this year, they'll look back and marvel at how fortunate they were to escape the season's first three weeks with a winning record. With the Denver offense again unimpressive on Sunday night against the 49ers, the defense continued to carry the team -- forcing two turnovers in the final 2:06 to clinch a bizarre-as-its-score 11-10 win. Expect to hear plenty of talk out of Denver this week about the go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown drive piloted by Russell Wilson and the potentially galvanizing effect it can have on the attack going forward. We'll see about that.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Previous ranking: 20
Cris Collinsworth proclaimed the Broncos' offense fixed on their final touchdown drive against the 49ers. But the only real difference was that Russell Wilson was willing to leave the pocket again and pick up some first downs. Will that_continue? _
Bleacher Report
Previous ranking: 12
The Broncos continue to win by the skin of their teeth as they come off an 11-10 victory over the 49ers. … However, we have to give credit to the Broncos after they beat a team that could return to the playoffs with veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. Denver hasn't scored more than 16 points in any of its three games, but the team fields a top-three defense both in points and yards allowed. – Maurice Moton
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Previous ranking: 13
The offense actually showed some life on the last drive to beat the 49ers. Russell Wilson has to be better than he was for most of that game.
Bo Wulf, The Athletic
Previous ranking: 12
… A win is a win, especially given the state of what was supposed to be the best division in the NFL. With the Raiders winless and the Chargers so banged up, the Broncos have a chance to rack up wins — they play both teams over the next three weeks.
Austin Gayle, The Ringer
Previous ranking: 12
Nothing about how they got here was pretty, and yet the Broncos are 2-1.
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
Previous ranking: 25
Nate Davis, USA Today
Previous ranking: 27
Miraculously, they're tied for the AFC West lead. But Denver's playoff aspirations currently reside with one of the league's elite defenses.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Previous ranking: 12
The Broncos' offensive issues in trying to get Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett on the same page is one thing, but they proved they still have a strong backbone of a defense to get them through it. They're back on track for a playoff push right there with the Chiefs in the AFC West.