2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand ahead of matchup against Seahawks

Bo Wulf, The Athletic

Entering Year 11, Russell Wilson has only had one season with a losing record. … Of the 10 teams with new head coaches this season, the Broncos are the only one to pair a first-time head coach with first-time coordinators on both sides of the ball. Maybe this is Wilson's team more than it is Nathaniel Hackett's, but it might be reasonable to expect some growing pains.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer

The pressure is on for star quarterback Russell Wilson—who last week received a massive contract extension to lock him in as Denver's long-term starter—and head coach Nathaniel Hackett to make the Broncos relevant again. Wilson is already a much-appreciated presence in Denver and an obvious upgrade from their quarterback situation in 2021, but just an improvement over last year won't be enough for the 33-year-old Wilson to overtake both Mahomes and Herbert in the AFC West.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

The bar is higher than it should be for a team that has undergone many changes over the past two years. Especially since they have to compete with the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers.

Nate Davis, USA Today

There's no sugarcoating the loss of WR Tim Patrick (ACL), but this could create an opportunity for KJ Hamler to showcase his speed — and few quarterbacks are more capable of leveraging it than deep ball sniper Russell Wilson.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News