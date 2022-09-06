Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand ahead of matchup against Seahawks

Sep 06, 2022 at 01:00 PM

ESPN

Current ranking: 12

Luckily for the Broncos, the guy who faces the most heat this season is the guy most equipped to handle it. The locker room, the city, the state and the region expect [Russell] Wilson can take the Broncos where Peyton Manning did. Wilson embraces pressure, but the Broncos acquired him in a franchise-changing trade. A slow start for him or a first-year coaching staff would certainly bring about grumbling from the team's faithful — as there was in 2012, when Manning opened his first season with the team 2-3. But the Broncos didn't lose for the remainder of that regular season. Wilson has met expectations so far, but he had better get used to carrying them in a place where more than one quarterback has buckled under them.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 8

My question is whether Wilson — flush with both cash and organizational juice — will air it out with more frequency than we saw for most of his Seattle run. Pete Carroll's stubborn reliance on running the football didn't always sit well with Wilson, and there's logic to the idea of Wilson's offensive philosophies having more traction with new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. That said, a Denver running game led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has serious potential. This is an offense where balance makes sense.

Monday Morning Quarterback staff, Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 10

Brady and Matthew Stafford both won Super Bowls in their first season after leaving their longtime teams. No pressure, Russell Wilson.

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 9

In Russell Wilson, the Broncos hope to have added the final piece in the playoff puzzle — the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50. … In [Courtland] Sutton and [Jerry] Jeudy and running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III, Wilson has no shortage of weapons at his disposal.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 17

They went out and traded to get Russell Wilson to make a real Super Bowl push. But I still see them as the fourth team in the division.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic

Current ranking: 12

Entering Year 11, Russell Wilson has only had one season with a losing record. … Of the 10 teams with new head coaches this season, the Broncos are the only one to pair a first-time head coach with first-time coordinators on both sides of the ball. Maybe this is Wilson's team more than it is Nathaniel Hackett's, but it might be reasonable to expect some growing pains.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer

Current ranking: 10

The pressure is on for star quarterback Russell Wilson—who last week received a massive contract extension to lock him in as Denver's long-term starter—and head coach Nathaniel Hackett to make the Broncos relevant again. Wilson is already a much-appreciated presence in Denver and an obvious upgrade from their quarterback situation in 2021, but just an improvement over last year won't be enough for the 33-year-old Wilson to overtake both Mahomes and Herbert in the AFC West.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

Current ranking: 19

The bar is higher than it should be for a team that has undergone many changes over the past two years. Especially since they have to compete with the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 18

There's no sugarcoating the loss of WR Tim Patrick (ACL), but this could create an opportunity for KJ Hamler to showcase his speed — and few quarterbacks are more capable of leveraging it than deep ball sniper Russell Wilson.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 10

The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others, but their strength might remain the running game with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. How good the defense supports that side will depend on how much Bradley Chubb can set the tone and get required help on every level.

Advertising