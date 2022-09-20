2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with 49ers

ESPN

Yes, it's a passing league. Yes, the Broncos shaped the near future of the franchise with the trade for Russell Wilson. And yes, Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the team's head coach because of his work on the offensive side of the ball. But the team's monumental struggles in the red zone can be traced directly to penalties and an unwavering desire to throw the ball (without much success). They have completed none of their past eight pass attempts inside the opponent's 5-yard line. Eventually Wilson and the passing game will be option No. 1 in scoring territory — but not right now. Just run the ball and take the touchdowns. – Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

A win is a win, but the vibes are not good in Denver right now. The Russell Wilson-led Broncos did the bare minimum on Sunday, squeaking by a bad Texans team despite an avalanche of penalties, more disturbing clock-management issues and continued red-zone incompetence.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that he met with his coaching staff twice about streamlining communication efforts on the field. Sneakily, they have the 7th-best expected points added total per drop back this season. If they can tighten up the process, the system could shine.

Bleacher Report

In the NFL, winning is all that matters. And in that regard, the Broncos were successful in Week 2, earning the first victory of the Nathaniel Hackett era against the Houston Texans. But the way the Broncos won is more than a little concerning.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

