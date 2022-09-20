Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

Presented by

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with 49ers

Sep 20, 2022 at 02:00 PM
220920_PowerRankings

ESPN

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 15

Yes, it's a passing league. Yes, the Broncos shaped the near future of the franchise with the trade for Russell Wilson. And yes, Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the team's head coach because of his work on the offensive side of the ball. But the team's monumental struggles in the red zone can be traced directly to penalties and an unwavering desire to throw the ball (without much success). They have completed none of their past eight pass attempts inside the opponent's 5-yard line. Eventually Wilson and the passing game will be option No. 1 in scoring territory — but not right now. Just run the ball and take the touchdowns. – Jeff Legwold

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 16

A win is a win, but the vibes are not good in Denver right now. The Russell Wilson-led Broncos did the bare minimum on Sunday, squeaking by a bad Texans team despite an avalanche of penalties, more disturbing clock-management issues and continued red-zone incompetence.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 20

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that he met with his coaching staff twice about streamlining communication efforts on the field. Sneakily, they have the 7th-best expected points added total per drop back this season. If they can tighten up the process, the system could shine.

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 14

In the NFL, winning is all that matters. And in that regard, the Broncos were successful in Week 2, earning the first victory of the Nathaniel Hackett era against the Houston Texans. But the way the Broncos won is more than a little concerning.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 20

They are struggling on offense, but the defense bailed them out against the Texans. Russell Wilson needs to pick it up starting this week against the 49ers.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 23

Things are not going very well for the Broncos, but it's better to be an ugly 1-1 than a handsome 0-2. They're also the only team other than the Bills to rank in the top 10 of EPA per drive on offense and defense.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 10

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Current ranking: 25

Previous ranking: 24

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 27

Previous ranking: 21

Six trips into the red zone this season, and nary a touchdown. However it must be noted Denver's defense hasn't allowed a RZ TD, either.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 17

The Broncos are still not looking all that pretty offensively as Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett figure out things with their passing options and running rotation. But their 3-4 defense proved it can provide plenty of punch when needed with Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb.

Related Content

news

Broncos players register to vote, learn about upcoming election on National Voter Registration Day

The team hosted members of the Colorado Participation Project, who spoke with players about the process of voter registration.

news

11 former Broncos among 129 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The list includes three Ring of Famers in Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam.

news

Player Q&A: Jonas Griffith discusses his journey to becoming an NFL starter

"With hard work and preparation, I think anything's attainable," Griffith said.

news

Mile High Morning: D.J. Jones and his dad sample Big Dave's barbecue sauces at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

"I couldn't wait to get here, and just love spending time with my son," Big Dave said.

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos working on strengthening game-management process with eye on improving communication

Hackett also touched on how the Broncos can improve in the red zone.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statuses, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Damarri Mathis shows potential after filling in for Pat Surtain II in Week 2

"The thing about Damarri is, it's not too big for him," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

'He was so critical': How Courtland Sutton powered Denver's passing attack vs. Houston after Jerry Jeudy's injury

With Jerry Jeudy sidelined, Courtland Sutton embraced the spotlight as the Broncos' leading receiver when they needed it most.

news

'[The offense] needed us a little bit, and we stepped up': Broncos pass rushers help lead team to victory over Texans

"It was fun to get out in front of the home crowd and be able to make some plays," outside linebacker Randy Gregory said.

news

'All that matters is that win': After sluggish start, Broncos' offense responds in key fourth-quarter moment

While the Broncos have plenty to correct from the win in their home opener, there's a key lesson: With Wilson under center, neither side of the ball will not lose faith.

news

#HOUvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Pat Surtain II ruled out after exiting game

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team will further evaluate Jeudy and Surtain on Monday.

Advertising