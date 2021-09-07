2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand as the season begins

ESPN

[Q]uietly, under the cover of a quarterback competition that has attracted all the attention, they have assembled a talented roster with some depth, much better team speed and, potentially, a hellacious defense. That has been a playoff recipe for the Broncos in the past.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Teddy Bridgewater won his training camp battle against Drew Lock, and now he gets the opportunity to lead a Broncos offense with top-10 potential if it can get plus play from its quarterback. Even seven years into his career, Bridgewater remains a bankable QB mostly in theory. He couldn't make a believer out of Matt Rhule in Carolina, and triumph in a camp showdown against a future journeyman like Lock doesn't prove much. Skepticism around Bridgewater is warranted, but he has the chance to shut up a lot of people (like me!) over the next few months.

Sports Illustrated

The Broncos' roster is loaded in several spots, but how far can Teddy Bridgewater take them in a tough AFC West?

Bleacher Report