2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand as the season begins

ESPN
[Q]uietly, under the cover of a quarterback competition that has attracted all the attention, they have assembled a talented roster with some depth, much better team speed and, potentially, a hellacious defense. That has been a playoff recipe for the Broncos in the past.
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Teddy Bridgewater won his training camp battle against Drew Lock, and now he gets the opportunity to lead a Broncos offense with top-10 potential if it can get plus play from its quarterback. Even seven years into his career, Bridgewater remains a bankable QB mostly in theory. He couldn't make a believer out of Matt Rhule in Carolina, and triumph in a camp showdown against a future journeyman like Lock doesn't prove much. Skepticism around Bridgewater is warranted, but he has the chance to shut up a lot of people (like me!) over the next few months.
Sports Illustrated
The Broncos' roster is loaded in several spots, but how far can Teddy Bridgewater take them in a tough AFC West?
Bleacher Report
Whether it's Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edge, Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby at cornerback or Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson at safety, the Denver Broncos have the talent to be among the league's best defenses this season. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are a solid one-two punch at wide receiver, as are Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III at running back.
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
The Broncos went with Teddy Bridgewater, and it's not a huge shock. It is a shock the Broncos are so confident with Bridgewater after the Panthers paid for him to go away in favor of Sam Darnold. Once Denver got Bridgewater and did nothing else at QB, Drew Lock needed a good August to win the job. It wasn't good enough.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
The defense will carry this team, which means Teddy Bridgewater has to just manage the offense without turning it over. Denver will push for a playoff spot.
Mark Maske, Washington Post
Teddy Bridgewater gets the nod as the starter at quarterback in what probably is a win-or-else season for Coach Vic Fangio.
Nate Davis, USA Today
Despite an arsenal of talented pass catchers, QB Teddy Bridgewater's ascension as Denver's starter could signal a heavy reliance on RBs Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
They want to tap into the running game-defense formula, too, with rookie Javonte Williams set to have a big role to help complement Von Miller & Co for Vic Fangio.