2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 2: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Giants

As expected after he spent so much time with the starters in training camp and preseason games, [Javonte] Williams was on the field in all situations, downs and distances, as he finished with 14 of the Broncos' 28 rushing attempts in the game. While Melvin Gordon III popped the big run -- a 70-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter -- Williams will continue to get plenty of work, and as his comfort level grows in the offense, so will his output.

The Teddy Bridgewater era is off to an extremely promising start. The veteran quarterback looked confident and comfortable in his Denver debut, leading the Broncos to a 27-13 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. Bridgewater led the Broncos on four consecutive scoring drives across the second and third quarters, three of those possessions ending with touchdowns.

Yes, it was the Giants. But hear me out: Vic Fangio will be coaching a top five defense at season's end. This, combined with a coach who has developed a bit of an edge with his back against the wall, and some sound, ball-control football from Teddy Bridgewater is the recipe for a deep wildcard sleeper.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sharp in his Denver debut, completing 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two scores with a passer rating of 115.7. The Broncos piled up 165 yards on the ground, including a 101-yard game from veteran Melvin Gordon III.