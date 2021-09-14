2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 2: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Giants

ESPN
Last week: 26
As expected after he spent so much time with the starters in training camp and preseason games, [Javonte] Williams was on the field in all situations, downs and distances, as he finished with 14 of the Broncos' 28 rushing attempts in the game. While Melvin Gordon III popped the big run -- a 70-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter -- Williams will continue to get plenty of work, and as his comfort level grows in the offense, so will his output.
Dan Hanzus, NFL.com
Last week: 22
The Teddy Bridgewater era is off to an extremely promising start. The veteran quarterback looked confident and comfortable in his Denver debut, leading the Broncos to a 27-13 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. Bridgewater led the Broncos on four consecutive scoring drives across the second and third quarters, three of those possessions ending with touchdowns.
Sports Illustrated
Last week: T-18
Yes, it was the Giants. But hear me out: Vic Fangio will be coaching a top five defense at season's end. This, combined with a coach who has developed a bit of an edge with his back against the wall, and some sound, ball-control football from Teddy Bridgewater is the recipe for a deep wildcard sleeper.
Bleacher Report
Last week: 21
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sharp in his Denver debut, completing 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two scores with a passer rating of 115.7. The Broncos piled up 165 yards on the ground, including a 101-yard game from veteran Melvin Gordon III.
Defensively, the return of edge-rusher Von Miller was a smash; he notched three tackles for loss and sacked Daniel Jones twice.
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Last week: 21
Von Miller's two sacks might have been an even bigger deal than Teddy Bridgewater looking very good. The Broncos are going to have a good defense, especially if Miller is all the way back. One problem is Jerry Jeudy's high ankle sprain. He's the Broncos' best offensive player and that injury is a brutal one for receivers.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Last week: 17
The defense is going to carry this team early in the season, which we saw against the Giants. Now they get to face rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a chance to go 2-0.
Mark Maske, Washington Post
Previous ranking: 29
Who knew that getting Teddy Bridgewater because Aaron Rodgers was unavailable was a better QB upgrade for the Broncos? That was the case in Week 1, at least.
Nate Davis, USA Today
Last week: 18
Their .683 winning percentage in Week 1 is the NFL's best since the 1970 merger, but it hasn't helped them finish a season above .500 since 2016. But this team looks dangerous (and classy, coach Vic Fangio wearing an FDNY hat on the sideline Sunday).
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Last week: 28
The Broncos kept it simple with veterans to take down the Giants, with Teddy Bridgewater's short-to-intermediate passing and Melvin Gordon's reliable running. Also, just how much did they miss Von Miller and his pass rush?