 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Power Rankings Roundup

Presented by

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 2: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Giants

Sep 14, 2021 at 09:08 AM
210914_rankings

ESPN

Current ranking: 20

Last week: 26

As expected after he spent so much time with the starters in training camp and preseason games, [Javonte] Williams was on the field in all situations, downs and distances, as he finished with 14 of the Broncos' 28 rushing attempts in the game. While Melvin Gordon III popped the big run -- a 70-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter -- Williams will continue to get plenty of work, and as his comfort level grows in the offense, so will his output.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com

Current ranking: 16

Last week: 22

The Teddy Bridgewater era is off to an extremely promising start. The veteran quarterback looked confident and comfortable in his Denver debut, leading the Broncos to a 27-13 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. Bridgewater led the Broncos on four consecutive scoring drives across the second and third quarters, three of those possessions ending with touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 9

Last week: T-18

Yes, it was the Giants. But hear me out: Vic Fangio will be coaching a top five defense at season's end. This, combined with a coach who has developed a bit of an edge with his back against the wall, and some sound, ball-control football from Teddy Bridgewater is the recipe for a deep wildcard sleeper.

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 18

Last week: 21

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sharp in his Denver debut, completing 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards and two scores with a passer rating of 115.7. The Broncos piled up 165 yards on the ground, including a 101-yard game from veteran Melvin Gordon III.

Defensively, the return of edge-rusher Von Miller was a smash; he notched three tackles for loss and sacked Daniel Jones twice.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 16

Last week: 21

Von Miller's two sacks might have been an even bigger deal than Teddy Bridgewater looking very good. The Broncos are going to have a good defense, especially if Miller is all the way back. One problem is Jerry Jeudy's high ankle sprain. He's the Broncos' best offensive player and that injury is a brutal one for receivers.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Current ranking: 13

Last week: 17

The defense is going to carry this team early in the season, which we saw against the Giants. Now they get to face rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a chance to go 2-0.

Mark Maske, Washington Post

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 29

Who knew that getting Teddy Bridgewater because Aaron Rodgers was unavailable was a better QB upgrade for the Broncos? That was the case in Week 1, at least.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Current ranking: 15

Last week: 18

Their .683 winning percentage in Week 1 is the NFL's best since the 1970 merger, but it hasn't helped them finish a season above .500 since 2016. But this team looks dangerous (and classy, coach Vic Fangio wearing an FDNY hat on the sideline Sunday).

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Current ranking: 26

Last week: 28

The Broncos kept it simple with veterans to take down the Giants, with Teddy Bridgewater's short-to-intermediate passing and Melvin Gordon's reliable running. Also, just how much did they miss Von Miller and his pass rush?

Related Content

news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Titans

"The Broncos found some answers offensively late to win their game in London before the bye and will look to build on that momentum after the bye," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer.
news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 5: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Colts 

"With Javonte Williams out for the season, even more is now on [Russell] Wilson's shoulders," wrote The Athletic's Bo Wulf, who placed the Broncos at No. 15 in his ranking.
news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Raiders 

"They're back on track for a playoff push right there with the Chiefs in the AFC West," wrote Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, who placed the Broncos at No. 9 in his ranking.
news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with 49ers

"If they can tighten up the process, the system could shine," wrote Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr. 
news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand ahead of matchup against Seahawks

"This is an offense where balance makes sense," wrote NFL.com's Dan Hanzus, who placed the Broncos at No. 8 in his ranking.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 9: Where the Broncos stand after upsetting the Cowboys

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 10.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 5: Where the Broncos stand after falling to the Steelers

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 6.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where the Broncos stand after falling to the Ravens

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 5.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Jets

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 4.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Jaguars

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 3.
news

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand as the season begins

Take a look at where the experts think the Broncos stand as they head into Week 1.
Advertising