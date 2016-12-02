Q&A with DBC Romi

Tell us about the first concert you've ever been to?**

Oh my – this one takes the cake. The first concert I went to was The Backstreet Boys. I went with my dad. The entire concert he sat in a chair next to me, wore bright orange earplugs, and read the newspaper. Traumatizing stuff for a tween!

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents?

Natalie Portman – she is intelligent, talented and classy, but she also strikes me as the type of person who can just kick back, crack some jokes, and watch sports with friends. As for my parents, Robert DeNiro and Julia Roberts.

In 10 years I see myself …

As a multiplatform sports media personality working on a national level, heavily focused on the NFL and the Denver Broncos.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a surgeon. I love blood and gore (weird, I know!) and I have always been fascinated with the work of trauma surgeons.

What advice would you give your younger self?