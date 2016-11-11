Q&A with DBC Kimberly

Tell us about the first concert you've ever been to? JoJo! She performed at the Pepsi Center during a gymnastics exhibit.

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents? Mila Kunis for me, Steve Martin for my dad, and Diane Keaton for my mom.

*Any hidden talents or tricks you can do? *

I won a pull up contest once in high school. In 10 years I see myself…

Living somewhere on a beach working my dream job as a Nurse Anesthetist, with a family and my dog, Brody.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a pro gymnast, or a dolphin/animal trainer.

What advice would you give your younger self?