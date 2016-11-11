Denver Broncos | News

Q&A with DBC Kimberly

Nov 11, 2016 at 02:33 AM

**

FAVORITES:**

Movie: Moulin Rouge

TV Show: Friends

Song to dance to: 'Come on Eileen'

Junk food:Whataburger

Color: Turquoise

Super Hero: Batman

Holiday: Christmas

Animal: Dolphins

What does being a DBC mean to you?

Being a DBC means being that you are strong, smart and athletic, but most importantly, a role model for the younger generation growing up in the Denver community. Being able to give back in such an inspiring and unique way is extremely rewarding and truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will cherish forever.

Meet DBC Kimberly

Check out rookie DBC Kimberly in action.

Tell us about the first concert you've ever been to? JoJo! She performed at the Pepsi Center during a gymnastics exhibit.

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents? Mila Kunis for me, Steve Martin for my dad, and Diane Keaton for my mom.

*Any hidden talents or tricks you can do?    *

I won a pull up contest once in high school. In 10 years I see myself…

Living somewhere on a beach working my dream job as a Nurse Anesthetist, with a family and my dog, Brody.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a pro gymnast, or a dolphin/animal trainer.

What advice would you give your younger self?

To never hold back on your dreams, never sweat the small stuff and to always go back for more dessert.* *

