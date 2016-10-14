Denver Broncos | News

Q&A with DBC Kendal

Oct 14, 2016 at 04:31 AM

Tenure: 4th year
Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
College: Art Institute of Colorado
Occupation: Photographer

Movie: Dirty Dancing TV Show: Game of Thrones

Song to dance to: Currently "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake

Junk food: Dessert

Dream car: Tesla

Color: Teal

Super Hero: Wonder Woman

Holiday: Christmas

Animal:Puppies

Quote: "What you think you become. What you feel you attract. What you imagine you create." -- Buddha

Cheerleader Spotlight: Kendal

Check out some shots of DBC Kendal in action.

What does being a DBC mean to you?**
Being a DBC is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! We are not only talented dancers cheering for the best team in the NFL but we are representatives of working women athletes that are smart, athletic, and passionate about what we do. We are well-rounded women who strive to be apart of the Denver community, engage with fans, and uplift the crowd during game day. We have a unique platform that allows us to reach out to young kids and inspire them to chase their dreams. Being apart of the DBC family has forever changed my life and has given me memories and moments that no other job could.

Who is your hero?My hero is my older brother Kyle. His life story is truly an inspiration. Growing up he was the best role model I could ask for – kind, caring, motivated. He attended the Air Force Academy, MIT for Grad School, and is now working as a Captain in the Air Force in Washington D.C. He is passionate about what he does and has never settled for less than the best. He continues to set goals and won't stop till he achieves them.

What was the first concert you went to?
First concert I ever went to was Kenny Chesney when I was 17. I would say he's hands down one of the best performers to see in concert! I've now seen him 8 times.

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents?
I would definitely have to pick Julianne Hough to play me. I think between the short hair, the dancing and the personality it would be a perfect fit.

Denver Broncos Cheerleaders vs. Falcons

Shots of the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders in the "Fight Like A Bronco" game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

What is your dream vacation destination?**
I love traveling and I have lots of bucket list places I would die to travel to but my number one has to be Italy.

Any hidden talents or tricks you can do?
I don't have any tricks but a talent that I picked up is gardening. It definitely takes time to learn, patience, and love to make it work. Plus all the girls love that they get Zucchini bread at practice!

When did you first start dancing / cheerleading?
I started dancing when I was 4 with basic ballet and tap. I danced for a Boulder dance company and then was on High School poms.

In 10 years I see myself…
In ten years I see myself living with my husband and two dogs on the beach or in the mountains with 2 children. Continuing to run my Photography business and traveling around the world. And of course continuing to support the best team in the NFL – the DENVER BRONCOS!

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up I always was very interested in art and visual creativity and photography definitely had been a passion of mine since middle school. I knew I wanted to be in a career that would have me outside and interacting with people. I think for a moment in time though I also wanted to be a nurse.

What advice would you give your younger self?
Enjoy every moment of your life, be in the moment, and reminisce about the past often.

