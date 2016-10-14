Q&A with DBC Kendal

What does being a DBC mean to you?**

Being a DBC is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! We are not only talented dancers cheering for the best team in the NFL but we are representatives of working women athletes that are smart, athletic, and passionate about what we do. We are well-rounded women who strive to be apart of the Denver community, engage with fans, and uplift the crowd during game day. We have a unique platform that allows us to reach out to young kids and inspire them to chase their dreams. Being apart of the DBC family has forever changed my life and has given me memories and moments that no other job could.

Who is your hero?My hero is my older brother Kyle. His life story is truly an inspiration. Growing up he was the best role model I could ask for – kind, caring, motivated. He attended the Air Force Academy, MIT for Grad School, and is now working as a Captain in the Air Force in Washington D.C. He is passionate about what he does and has never settled for less than the best. He continues to set goals and won't stop till he achieves them.

What was the first concert you went to?

First concert I ever went to was Kenny Chesney when I was 17. I would say he's hands down one of the best performers to see in concert! I've now seen him 8 times.

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents?

I would definitely have to pick Julianne Hough to play me. I think between the short hair, the dancing and the personality it would be a perfect fit.