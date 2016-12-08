Q&A with DBC Christina

What is your occupation and how does Broncos cheerleading affect your work?**

I've been working as a paralegal for almost 8 years, and I currently run the legal department for a sports nutrition company headquartered in Denver. My job is to oversee all aspects of the company's legal department which includes the company's intellectual property, contracts and litigation. I work with outside attorneys who advise and represent the company in various legal matters. I have been a DBC throughout my career, and efficient time management and scheduling has been my key to success.

What are some of your favorite Broncos moments?

There have been many incredible moments as a DBC. Representing the Broncos and my teammates at the 2016 Pro Bowl, the moment I realized we had won Super Bowl 50, the Super Bowl parade in Denver, and having the opportunity to visit and spend time with some of the brave men and women that serve our country are all at the top of the list.

What is your favorite part of being a Denver Broncos Cheerleader veteran?

I love the excitement and curiosity that the rookies bring. I love seeing the second years finding their place and becoming leaders. I love being able to guide the younger ladies and show them what it truly means, and how special it is to be a part of this organization. Each new season presents the opportunity to apply all that you've learned and experienced over the years. Being a veteran, you have a better understanding of what to expect, and how to be the best possible representative of the Broncos organization and your teammates.