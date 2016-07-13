Peyton Manning honored with ESPY Icon Award

Even in retirement, Peyton Manning can't stop winning awards.
At Wednesday night's ESPY Awards, Manning was presented with the Icon Award, given to retiring athletes.
He was in elite company, as former Laker Kobe Bryant and USWNT player Abby Wambach were also honored.
Manning, Bryant and Wambach were selected "for the indelible mark they have made on the world of sports," according to an ESPN press release.
Justin Timberlake presented the three honorees – the most to be honored at a single ESPYs – with the award.
Manning is no stranger to the ESPY Awards, and he's won his fair share during his career, including best record-breaking performance (2005, 2014, 2015), best NFL player (2004, 2005, 2014), best championship performance (2007) and best college football player (1998). He has been nominated for awards on 10 other occasions.
Manning capped his 18-year career this spring after a win in Super Bowl 50. During four seasons with the Broncos, Manning led Denver to four consecutive AFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances.