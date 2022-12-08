Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
210930_raffle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will host a 50/50 raffle during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with Denver Broncos Foundation as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation, to improve the lives of our community.

In the last home game against the Raiders, the total jackpot was $45,995.

The Denver Broncos Foundation is committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticketholder can claim his or her prize at Guest Relations Booth 122. The winner will have thirty (30) days to claim the prize.

Official Rules and Regulations can be found at www.denverbroncos.com/raffle.

Related Content

news

Despite tough season, Broncos can find value in snapping streak vs. Chiefs

"We are right there," Pat Surtain II said. "You can see last year and a couple of seasons prior to last year, we were very close. It was just that one drive or that one play that changes the game. Obviously, it's going to be a great game coming up. We have a lot to prove, so it should be very exciting."

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Mile High Morning: ILBs Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell becoming a dynamic duo for Broncos

"It's been fun to have a guy out there who I feel like plays like me, and we play similar, so we can talk a lot and the communication's very easy between us," Jewell said.

news

'There couldn't be anyone better': Teammates laud Dalton Risner as deserving nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

"He does so much," Justin Simmons said. "He means so much to Colorado. What a story — [him being from] Wiggins and how much he means."

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

news

Broncos invite fans to participate in an interactive halftime show during Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs

Using the Broncos 365 app, fans will create a holiday lights halftime show presented by Híjole! Tequila.

news

Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Thirteen Broncos players and five executives/owners will be auctioning their My Cause My Cleats for charity with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Christmas Day game vs. Rams to feature additional slime-filled broadcast on Nickelodeon

The broadcast will feature holiday-themed augmented reality effects, including "snowmen, gingerbread men and other wintry surprises" on the field.

news

Way Back When: How the 'in-com-plete' chant began

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how one of the most beloved traditions at Broncos home games began.

news

Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

The Broncos also made a few practice-squad transactions.

Advertising