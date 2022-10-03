Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Thursday's game against Indianapolis

Oct 03, 2022 at 03:00 PM
210930_raffle

DENVER — Denver Broncos Charities will host a 50/50 raffle at Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with the American Cancer Society (ACS) as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Denver Broncos Charities and ACS for screenings and prevention.

In the last home game against the 49ers, the total jackpot was $43,071.

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Thursday's game will be the team's annual Fight Like A Bronco game, where the Broncos honor 75 cancer survivors and celebrate the courage of all cancer survivors.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. on Wednesdays prior to home games. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only, as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticket-holder can claim his or her prize at the Guest Relations Booth. The winner will have 30 days to claim the prize.

Official rules and regulations can be found here.

Related Content

news

Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams for 2022 season, OLB Randy Gregory to also miss time

HC Nathaniel Hackett said Randy Gregory could potentially head to injured reserve ahead of his return.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson estimated as limited participant, expected to play vs. Colts

"[Wilson] got dinged up in the game, and he's just a little sore today," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday, "and we're going to be sure to take care of him and get him treatment throughout the week."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Montrell Washington among bright spots from loss to Raiders

"We had those times in the game where we had prime field position, and we took advantage of a couple of those," Courtland Sutton said after the game.

news

Broncos can't recapture fourth-quarter magic, look to move on quickly from 32-23 loss to Raiders

"What a big opportunity to respond," Russell Wilson said. "That's what championship-type teams do."

news

#DENvsLV postgame injury update: RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory suffer knee injuries against Raiders

Safety P.J. Locke also left the game with a concussion.

news

NT D.J. Jones, G Dalton Risner active for Broncos at Raiders

news

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders on October 2, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos start their division slate off right vs. the Raiders?

On Sunday, the Broncos will get their first opportunity to earn an AFC West win in their chase to earn their first division title since 2015.

news

Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti for Week 4 game vs. Raiders

Hinton has been elevated twice during the 2022 season and recorded two catches for 47 yards, including a critical 27-yard third-down reception in the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts

"He's been a guy that we've been so excited to see him just let it loose," Watts said of Bradley Chubb.

news

Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner questionable for Week 4 matchup vs. Raiders

D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but the Broncos will continue to monitor him ahead of Sunday's game.

Advertising